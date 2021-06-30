The Mississippi State baseball team has won the national championship.
No. 7 seed Mississippi State blew out No. 4 seed Vanderbilt, 9-0, in Game 3 of the College World Series championship series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Mississippi State (50-18) wins the best-of-three series, 2-1, after winning Game 2, 13-2, on Tuesday night.
It’s the first national championship in Mississippi State school history in any sport.
Will Bednar (9-1), who was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player, started on the mound for Mississippi State on only three-days rest, the shortest rest he’s pitched on in his career.
He was facing Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (14-4), who entered the game 3-0 in his career in CWS games. And despite being on short rest, Bednar out-dueled Kumar and tossed six hitless innings against Vanderbilt batters.
Bednar allowed three Vandy hitters to reach base via walks in the first two innings on 47 pitches, but he hit cruise control after his third walk.
He went on to retire the second inning without any damage with a groundout and two strikeouts, which started a streak of 15 consecutive retired batters in order between the second and sixth innings.
He finished his outing 90 pitches and allowed no hits with four strikeouts.
Bednar had a legendary CWS performance across three games, two against Texas and the finale against Vanderbilt. He pitched 18 1/3 innings and allowed only three runs on five hits with 26 strikeouts.
Bednar exited with his team leading, 9-0, in the seventh inning.
He was replaced by Landon Sims, who continued the dominant performance with three shutout innings of his own. Sims allowed only one hit and one walk in his three innings as he earned his 13th save of the year.
Sims had quite the CWS experience as well. He had four appearances and went 1-0 with three saves. He pitched 10 innings and allowed only one run on four hits. He had 15 strikeouts and only one walk.
Bednar and Sims were able to pitch with ease as the Mississippi State offense wasted no time roughing up Rocker.
Rowdey Jordan, swinging on first pitch, singled to right field to start the game. After a throwing error by Rocker, Jordan came around to score on a Luke Hancock sacrifice fly to put MSU up, 1-0.
Rocker went on to walk the first two batters in the second inning, and MSU scored two more on a Lane Forsythe RBI groundout and a Jordan RBI double to left field.
Jordan finished the game 3-6 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored.
Jordan’s third hit of the day led off the fifth inning, and Tanner Allen followed him up with a single of his own. Hancock then picked up his second RBI of the night on a single up the middle, and Tanner knocked Rocker out of the game with a RBI single up the middle to put MSU up, 5-0.
Rocker allowed five runs, four earned, in only 4 1/3 innings.
The MSU offense put the finishing touches on Vanderbilt in the top of the seventh inning when Tanner sent a solo home run over the left field wall to put the Bulldogs up by six.
That wasn’t it, however, as Scotty Dubrule and Brayland Skinner each reached base after his home run. Freshman designated hitter Kellum Clark then silenced Vanderbilt’s notorious whistlers in the stands with a three-run home run to right field that put Mississippi State up, 9-0.