STARKVILLE – Secret scrimmages, summer conditioning and inviting officials to intrasquad scrimmages can finally become a distant memory as Mississippi State men’s basketball opens its regular season Wednesday at home against North Alabama.
It’s the start of a season MSU expects will end with the program’s second NCAA tournament appearance since 2009. But if that’s going to happen, the benefits of the aforementioned preseason activities need to show – particularly conditioning.
Mississippi State will have 10 scholarship players to open the season as the team awaits the return of crucial, injured pieces.
Michigan State transfer guard Rocket Watts figures to be the first major return. After an offseason surgery on a lingering hip issue from last season, he has returned to practice after five months off.
Howland said he anticipated Watts moving up and down the court Monday. A mid-November return appears to still be in the picture.
Junior forward Tolu Smith underwent a foot procedure in early September, and Howland said Smith could return to running on the court this week. His timeline a month ago was a late-November return.
“We’re gonna be very conservative and not rush either one of them back into playing until they’re definitely ready to give it a full shot,” Howland said.
What that means early against teams such as North Alabama is role players will need to step up.
Howland anticipates freshman guard Cam Carter and freshman Alden Applewhite to get important minutes from the jump — a couple players Howland says could benefit from having worked with SEC officials in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage last Saturday.
“We’re gonna need everybody — all hands on deck — to do a really good job playing good at both ends of the floor,” Howland said.
North Alabama is coming off a 13-11 season. Its lone Power Five game last season was a 87-52 loss at Indiana.
Howland noted North Alabama returning a lot of players from last season, including junior guard Jamari Blackmon who averaged 12 points per game.
North Alabama’s season was derailed by an eight-game losing streak to close out the regular season.
But Howland is aware North Alabama knocked off North Florida and Florida Gulf Coast en route to a spot in the ASUN Conference tournament finals during the postseason.
“We’ve got our work cut out,” Howland said. “They’ve got a lot of depth. They have a number of new kids we don’t know a lot about because a couple of them are freshmen or junior college transfers. But we do know that they’re well coached.”