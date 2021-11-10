STARKVILLE — Garrison Brooks lowered his shoulder, took one step toward the basket, turned, threw down a dunk and stared at a North Alabama defender on his way toward the other end.
D.J. Jeffries stole the ball from North Alabama’s C.J. Brim, blasted full speed the other way, came to a dead stop and knocked down a 3.
Following a Cameron Matthews steal, Shakeel Moore sprinted in transition, caught a pass from Matthews and hit a 3 of his own on the fastbreak.
It only took four possessions in a 90-second span, but three key transfers for Mississippi State men’s basketball made their marks three minutes into Wednesday’s season-opening 75-49 win at Humphrey Coliseum.
“From Day 1, the guys that were coming back accepted everyone with open arms and really (began) trying to adjust so we can win,” Brooks said. “That’s our common team goal. That’s something that we really wanted to do. We all got on the same page as soon as we got here.”
The opening minutes were just a glimpse into what Brooks could provide for MSU after coming over from North Carolina this season.
A jumper by Jamari Blackmon brought North Alabama back within single digits after a deficit as large as 24 in the first half. On North Alabama’s next possession, Brooks blocked Detalian Brown before converting an and-1 in transition going the other way.
North Alabama cut the deficit to seven a minute later before Brooks connected on a layup after an offensive board.
Throughout his 18-point, five-rebound debut, Brooks showed even with all-SEC junior guard Iverson Molinar on the team, he can be the guy for MSU when momentum stalls.
“He’s been in a lot of big games,” head coach Ben Howland said. “He came out right away and was very effective and aggressive trying to score.”
If MSU needs an outside threat in crucial stretches, Moore has the smooth, confident stroke to provide that presence.
He shot two-of-five from deep, and on the defensive end his active hands led to three steals. Those defensive numbers will mirror what happens on the offensive end, as was the case in Mississippi State scoring 24 points of 17 North Alabama turnovers.
“This year, I feel like that’s gonna be our bread and butter: getting steals, playing defense and running in transition and getting easy buckets,” Matthews said.
Freshman guard Cam Carter — someone Howland anticipates getting more minutes before Michigan State transfer Rocket Watts makes his way back from offseason surgery next Wednesday — added a pair of steals.
One of those steals was a clean reach to take a crossover dribble from Brown before using savvy technique to fend off Brown in transition for a layup.
Carter was just one Bulldog flexing his athleticism in the transition game.
Matthews was flying above the rim for dunks. Jeffries, a transfer from Memphis, was showing off his sneaky handles for a 6-foot-7-inch forward.
Even the 6-foot-1-inch Moore was getting involved with a transition dunk of his own.
North Alabama hung around for most of the second half — lingering around a 10-point deficit a majority of the way. But MSU used a 2-minute-43-second stretch just before the final media timeout to stretch the lead to 20, highlighted by an intrasquad dunk contest.
Mississippi State returns to action Saturday at The Hump to take on Montana — a team projected to finish fourth in the Big Sky.