STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has been busy already this offseason, getting new coaches and transfers in the mix.
Under new head coach Zach Arnett and new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, among others, the Bulldogs held their first practice of the spring on Tuesday.
Familiar faces like starting quarterback Will Rogers were mixed in with newcomers like Mike Wright, the Vanderbilt transfer who offers something different to the offense as a dual-threat quarterback.
Testing out Rogers under center instead of in shotgun formation and utilizing running backs more often, this offense will look different than the Air Raid scheme made famous by the late Mike Leach. But that doesn’t mean it will lack excitement.
“It was different,” Rogers said. “We started practice really, really fast with some up-tempo plays. It was good to be out flying around with the guys and learning new schemes, so we’re all trying to get the hang of that.”
This was not only Barbay’s first practice with Mississippi State, but it was Arnett’s first spring practice as head coach.
Barbay’s tenure at Appalachian State saw the Mountaineers finish 21st in the country last season in rushing offense at nearly 205 yards a game. That means Mississippi State’s running back corps, led by Jo'quavious “Woody” Marks, will see plenty of touches this fall
“I think the offense is pretty good,” Marks said. “... Speed kills. Give your best players the ball and that play right there, there are going to be some good players. Just getting more handoffs, it’s really going to build me up during games, build me up during practice and make me better as a player.”
Seeing the quarterback room add Wright brings a new dimension to what the Bulldogs might do during the season.
The 6-4 senior brings with him more than 900 rushing yards, including 517 and five rushing touchdowns last season.
Rogers joked about the speed difference between him and Wright, but that x-factor is something that will be utilized at some point next season.
“He’s awesome,” Rogers said. “He brings energy to the quarterback room every single day. Obviously, his zone read is going to look a little different from my zone read, but he’s done a great job. He’s a guy that played a lot at Vanderbilt. I have nothing but good things to say about Mike.”
For the first time in a few years, the offense will include tight ends in a more significant role, not just as receiving targets, but as extra bodies to aid the running game.
It’s going to be a noticeable change from last season, especially, one that saw 0 receptions from tight ends for Mississippi State.
“I have never followed a tight end before,” Marks said. “It’s another blocker to help get downhill, so it will be good right there.”
Defense will affect offense this season for Mississippi State in the way of Arnett at the helm, formerly defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2020-22.
“He brings the toughness over there,” Marks said. “Got to get everyone tough on the offensive side because ‘defensive players play harder than offensive players.’”
