STARKVILLE — Leave it to a trio of newcomers to deliver Mississippi State’s most impressive pitching performance of the young baseball season.
Junior-college transfer Graham Yntema allowed just one run over five innings, freshman Evan Siary tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames, and Ball State transfer Nate Dohm closed things out in MSU’s 5-1 win Saturday against Arizona State at Dudy Noble Field.
The duo helped Mississippi State (4-3) rebound from an embarrassing 13-4 loss to the Sun Devils on Friday and even the series at a game apiece.
After falling behind from the first batter one day prior, the Bulldogs played much cleaner baseball in Game 2 of the series.
They put together a four-run fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and it was enough to handle the Sun Devils in front of a crowd of 14,320 — the seventh-largest ever at Dudy Noble.
Shortstop Lane Forsythe delivered a tiebreaking two-run single into right center field, and Colton Ledbetter produced his second RBI hit in as many innings.
Amani Larry also had an RBI single for the Bulldogs in the big inning.
Ledbetter’s first run-scoring single tied the game at 1-all in the third. after ASU scored its lone run in the top of the second. Luke Hill grounded a ball into the hole that ricocheted off Forsythe’s glove and into the outfield, bringing home Ethan Long from second base.
It was the only run charged to Yntema’s line Saturday night as the former Lawson State (Alabama) Community College lefty was strong in his first MSU start. Yntema gave up just three hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Siary, a South Carolina native who spent his senior year of high school at Starkville Academy, took over in the sixth and manned the mound until being removed with two on and one out in the ninth.
He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out three.
Dohm struck out Hill and got Kien Vu to pop up to close out the game and seal the victory.
The rubber match of the three-game set will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
