A trio of players from Mississippi schools were taken on Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft, as Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams was taken in the second round (56th overall) and Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (68th overall) and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (94th overall) both went in the third round.
Ole Miss players who could hear their names called today include lineman Ben Brown, linebacker Chance Campbell and wide receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders. Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk is a candidate to be selected as well.
Follow along for updates throughout the final day of the draft.
Former Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner was taken in the fifth round (154th overall) Saturday afternoon by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Conner ran for a career-high 647 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. His 13 touchdowns was tied for second-most in the SEC. Conner rushed for 1,580 yards and 26 touchdowns in his Rebels career.
Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell was selected in the sixth round (219th overall) on Saturday. Campbell — a transfer from Maryland who helped steady a resurgent Rebels defense in 2021 — led Ole Miss with 109 tackles in his lone season at Ole Miss, including 12.5 for loss. He also had six sacks. Campbell ranked fifth in the SEC in tackles.
Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson was drafted in the seventh round (225th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robinson — a former running back at both Southeast Missouri and Presbyterian College who played one season at Ole Miss after having to sit out in 2020 — broke out midway through the 2021 campaign and finished second on the team with 92 tackles. The former walk-on also had two sacks, both coming against Tennessee.
Ole Miss cornerback Deane Leonard was drafted in the seventh round (236th overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers. Leonard played two seasons with the Rebels, playing in 19 games and finishing with 64 total tackles. Prior to his time in Oxford, Leonard played at University of Calgary in Canada.