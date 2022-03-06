INDIANAPOLIS – Martin Emerson’s numbers in college aren’t inspiring. As one of the highly-touted corners in the SEC, he recorded just one interception in three seasons.
It’s frustrating, Emerson admits, to have left Starkville with just the one pick from his freshman season. But he knows, like many NFL scouts, the lack of flashy numbers is a testament to his game.
Opposing quarterbacks avoided him, just like NFL quarterbacks avoid Richard Sherman and Jalen Ramsey.
“It was a statement, in a sense,” Emerson said Saturday. “If they weren’t gonna throw my way, that meant I was doing something right.”
Emerson, who is referred to as MJ at this year’s NFL combine, has been playing football since he was 6 years old. His father Martin Emerson Sr. says his son’s passion for the game started like most.
MJ was thrown into youth football without much option, and as he developed his game his affinity for the sport grew — so much so that he’s now flirting with the potential of being selected in the first two rounds of next month’s NFL Draft.
“It’s a blessing,” MJ said. “Growing up as a kid, this was always my dream. I’m just soaking it all up. Just having fun.”
He was a talented basketball and baseball player in his youth, but it was in high school where MJ’s family began to realize the potential he had in football. Playing against some of the top talent in Florida’s high school leagues, MJ says his game developed to SEC ready. The SEC developed him into NFL ready.
MJ is a family-first guy because his dad considers him a loyal guy. Emerson Sr. says most of MJ’s friends growing up were family. So when the time came to make a college decision, much of those same values stood true.
Mississippi State was the first team to show interest in MJ.
“And he held tight to that,” Emerson Sr. said. “That was one of those things that he would always say ‘Man, there’s a difference between a team wanting you and a team needing you.’”
MJ’s goal in the NFL is to leave everything he has on the field — something he feels he did in Starkville.
Just as he was at Saturday’s podium, MJ was soft-spoken throughout his time at Mississippi State. His 13-minute press conference Saturday was twice as long as most media sessions he had last season.
Emerson Sr. says his son's quiet demeanor despite a clear confidence comes from being raised to be humble. But his presence was still felt in the locker room as a leader by example — though, MJ admits, there were times trash-talking took over.
With few opponents throwing his way, MJ pushed MSU quarterback Will Rogers to attack his side in practices. When he could sense Rogers was avoiding him, he let him hear it.
“That was like my enemy, in a sense,” MJ said of Rogers, who he considers a little brother. “We always went against each other. I always told him I’d pick his ball off in practice. He really didn’t throw it at me, but when he did it was fun… I just had to mouth-off sometimes — try to get him mad, get in his head.”
MJ doesn’t shy away from bringing that competitive nature to the NFL. Whether it be Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes on the other side, MJ says he’s up for the challenge.
As a big corner — 6-foot-2-inches, 200 pounds — MJ’s physicality separates him from others in his draft class. He says there’s no point in having the length he owns if he’s not going to use it. His ability to matchup with big wide receivers stands out, but the question of how he attacks smaller, quicker players arises.
Well, it’s a question to outsiders. MJ isn’t concerned.
“Technique is just different, that’s all,” MJ said. “You go into a game and prepare how you want to prepare — prepare accordingly to what the film tells you. Every receiver is different. You pick up on the tendencies.”
He saw that at Mississippi State when facing bigger outside receivers such as fellow combine attendee Makai Polk or smaller, shiftier guys such as Jaden Walley — so long as they weren’t avoiding him, too.