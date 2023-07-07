Nikki McCray-Penson, former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach, college, professional and Olympic basketball star, died Thursday, according to reports. She was 51.
McCray-Penson coached the Bulldogs during the 2020-21 season but resigned, citing health reasons. She was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.
She began her coaching career at Western Kentucky before joining Dawn Staley’s staff at South Carolina in 2008. McCray-Penson and Staley were teammates on the gold medal-winning 1996 and 2000 U.S. Olympic basketball squads. McCray-Pinson left South Carolina to become head coach at Old Dominion in 2017, where she remained until taking the Mississippi State job.
The Bulldogs finished 10-9 in McCray-Penson’s lone season in Starkville, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She amassed a 63-48 career record as a head coach, and spent last season as an assistant coach at Rutgers.
"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson," Bulldog head coach Sam Purcell said in a university release. "She was an incredible basketball coach and a true leader of women, but more importantly, she was a loving mother and wife. Nikki and her family will continue to be in our hearts and in our prayers."
McCray-Penson, a Collierville, Tennessee, native, starred at Collierville High School before embarking on a decorated career at Tennessee under head coach Pat Summit. McCray-Pinson was a two-time SEC Player of the Year, a two-time All-American, and helped lead Tennessee to a Final Four appearance in 1995. She began her professional career in 1996 in the now-defunct American Basketball League, where she won Most Valuable Player in 1997 with the Columbus Quest.
McCray-Penson joined the fledgling WNBA the following season, where she spent the next nine seasons. During her WNBA career, she played for the Washington Mystics, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Silver Stars and Chicago Sky, and was a three-time All Star. Her most productive seasons were with the Mystics, where from 1998-2001 she averaged more than 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She finished her career with more than 2500 points scored.
MSU President Mark Keenum highlighted the impact McCray-Penson made during her short time in Starkville.
"I came to admire Nikki's courage and her commitment to her players and this university while she endured significant health challenges during her tenure as our women's basketball coach,” Keenum said in a release. “While at Mississippi State, Coach McCray-Penson did her absolute best to advance this university and the State of Mississippi
McCray-Penson was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.