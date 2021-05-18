STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was in the middle of taking out its frustrations on Jacksonville State on Tuesday night before the weather ended things early.
No. 10-ranked Mississippi State beat Jacksonville State, 6-1, in the Bulldogs last home game of the regular season. The game was called after five innings due to weather, but was ruled an official Mississippi State win due to MSU leading after four and a half innings.
Mississippi State improves to 37-13 and 17-10 in the SEC and will travel to Alabama on Thursday for a three-game SEC series to wrap up the regular season.
“I was happy with the way our guys came out and responded today,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “They’ve been great all week at practice. We had good energy tonight and we will probably have another good practice tomorrow.”
After losing three of its last four games, Luke Hancock made sure Mississippi State took an early lead. After Tanner Allen was walked, Hancock launched a 2-1 pitch over the right field fence to put the Bulldogs up, 2-0, in the first inning.
MSU doubled its score in the second inning when Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run single that scored Kellum Clark and Brad Cumbest to put MSU up, 4-0.
Cumbest hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the third inning to put MSU up 5-0, and Lane Forsythe doubled in the last MSU run.
“On the offensive side, I feel like our guys have swung it really well the last couple of game,” Tanner Allen said. “Tonight, Luke Hancock had that big swing in the first inning for the two-run homer. As soon as he hit that, I was like, all right, there’s our stride. We’re back, let’s get this thing rolling and then it just took off.”
Jacksonville got its first hit in the fourth inning, a one-out double to left field, and scored a run on a RBI single from Cole Frederick. Frederick was then thrown out trying to advance to second base to end the inning. Those were the only two hits for the Gamecocks.