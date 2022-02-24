Mississippi State’s final road game of the regular season ended in defeat, with No. 16 Tennessee picking up a 86-64 win.
A slow start was complemented by an overpowered second half as MSU continues to play with seven available players — only one of which (Charlotte Kohl) is above 6-feet tall.
Mississippi State, now on a four-game losing skid since beating Ole Miss, dropped to 15-12 overall and 6-9 in SEC play while Tennessee improved to 22-7 and 11-4 as it battles LSU and Florida for second place in the regular season SEC standings with one game to go.
Here are three takeaways from MSU’s loss.
Ugly first quarter, inspiring second
Mississippi State came out matching its worst first quarter offensive performance of the season. The Bulldogs scored just seven points, shot 19 percent from the field and were 1-8 from deep.
Anastasia Hayes, who scores nearly 20 points per game, was held to two in the quarter. Myah Taylor, who has been finding her stroke as of late, was scoreless on four field goal attempts.
Tennessee’s top-90 scoring defense shined from the tip, and there was little Doug Novak could do with limited options of the bench.
But as it has all season, Mississippi State found a spurt to make the game respectable in the second.
As poor as the shooting was in the first, it was potent in the second — particularly from deep. Mississippi State shot 4-10 beyond the arc with Caterrion Thompson and Aislynn Hayes combining to go 4-5.
MSU won the second 20-15 to make it a three-point game going into halftime.
Too much Tennessee
Novak said he was excited to go into the break down three, but he didn't get that sense from his team.
MSU is at the home stretch of an exhausting season with consistent obstacles, but as it lingers on the right side of the bubble Novak was hoping to see a late push from his players to close out the regular season.
"It really ticks me off, to be honest with you," Novak said. "I'm sure it's mental fatigue, but we know that. Now we have to really embrace it. That is what we are."
State has battled and faltered in the final minutes against teams such as LSU, Florida and Kentucky. But Tennessee wasn’t going to let it get to that point.
The Vols dominated from the moment the second half began. Tennessee opened the third quarter on a 24-6 run by finding as much success with its size inside as it did from beyond the arc.
UT was 5-6 from deep in the third, shot 70 percent from the field and held MSU to 16 points on 35 percent shooting.
Novak said he wasn't sure how to find an extra gear in his team at the moment before the final regular season game Sunday against Arkansas, but he believes wins can start to come again.
"We can do this," Novak said. "We can stay in the fight longer. I believe in them, and we're not gonna use excuses. Nobody cares about the choppy water. They just want you to land the ship."
Thompson’ 3-point shooting
Thompson wasn’t a big part of MSU’s gameplan during non-conference play, but as the roster dwindled down her opportunities grew.
After leading scorer Rickea Jackson entered the transfer portal midseason, Thompson entered the starting lineup against Missouri.
She shot 7-12 from range in a 27-point performance to propel Mississippi State to a win, and her shooting has continued to be an X-factor for Novak.
Thompson is shooting 31-68 (45.6 percent) from range in SEC play and nearly 39 percent on the season.
"She has turned into a really good weapon," Novak said.