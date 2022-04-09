STARKVILLE — No. 19 LSU hasn't lost a series at Dudy Noble Field since 2003, and the trend won't stop in 2022. The Tigers took the second game of the series Saturday with a final score of 4-3 — clinching a series win after a dramatic Game 1 win Friday.
The Bulldogs left 12 runners on base in Saturday's loss, making that 20 left on base in the series.
The teams return to the field at 1 p.m. Sunday for the finale. MSU will look to salvage the series with Cade Smith taking the mound.
Below are our live updates from the afternoon.
First inning
Lack of control already hurting Stinnett. Three runners up and three runs for LSU after a Jacob Berry three-run blast. Stinnett retired the next two before allowing another two hits. Chris Lemonis pulls him after 2/3 innings pitched. Brandon Smith is in for State.
A leadoff bomb from RJ Yeager has brought life back to Dudy Noble Field. State adds another on an error. It's 3-2 LSU after one.
Second inning
Scoreless frame.
Third inning
Smith continues to impress. He tosses another scoreless frame.
State can't get anything going offensively.
Fourth inning
Another scoreless frame fro Smith.
Fifth inning
Lax play from Lane Forsythe allows a liner to drop with one out in the frame. LSU has a runner on with Smith still on the mound. Smith works around it for another scoreless frame.
Kamren James sends one down the line in left, and it's all knotted up at three.
State is looking to break the tie with the bases loaded and two outs. Matt Corder is pinch hitting for Brayland Skinner. Corder goes down in three pitches. Tied at three going to the sixth.
Sixth inning
Jordan Thompson leads off the inning with a home run. Smith maintains the damage from there. LSU leads 4-3.
State leaves another runner stranded at third. That's nine left on base for MSU.
Seventh inning
Smith is done with two out and two on in the seventh. He receives a standing ovation on his way back to the dugout. Pico Kohn in looking to salvage the inning without a run allowed.
Another scoreless frame for MSU with a runner left on base.
Eighth inning
Kohn works a clean eighth capped off by a 1-4-3 double play.
Two more left on base for MSU as Luke Hancock goes down swinging to end the threat.
Ninth inning
Kohn strikes out the side and lets out a scream toward his dugout. He's pumped, and surely he wouldn't mind if his offense got something going in the bottom half.