No. 19 LSU sweeps Mississippi State, takes finale 13-3

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK
Daily Journal

Apr 10, 2022

Cade Smith had the Bulldogs locked in a 1-1 game in the fifth when LSU hit him for five runs on four hits and a walk. The Bulldogs never found the offense to be competitive the rest of the day.

STARKVILLE — No. 19 LSU has escaped Starkville with a series sweep against Mississippi State. The Tigers took the finale 13-3.

MSU fell to 18-15 overall and 4-8 in SEC play. LSU is 23-9 and 7-5, respectively. Mississippi State returns to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Birmingham.

Below are our live updates from Sunday's game.

First inning
Smith retires the side in order to open things up. RJ Yeager makes it back-to-back days with a leadoff home run.

Second inning
Another clean frame for Smith. Nothing going for MSU's offense.

Third inning
LSU evens things up. A run scores on a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out. Smith limits the damage to one run allowed despite walking four hitters in the inning. State can't score and leaves one on base.

Fourth inning
Smith settles in after a rough third for a clean frame. Leadoff single for State, but the next three batters strike out.

Fifth inning
LSU has its first lead as an infield single brings in a leadoff triple. A single to right brings in another run to make it 3-1 for LSU. A two-out, three-run blast to right has LSU up 6-1. No runs on one hit for MSU.

Sixth inning
Brooks Auger is in for relief. A two-out double brings in a run to make it 7-1.

Seventh inning
Solo blast makes it 8-1. Make that back-to-back bombs. It's now 9-1. A two-run blast from Slate Alford makes it 9-3.

Eighth inning
Mikey Tepper is on the mound for MSU.
Another two runs for LSU to kill any small momentum MSU built in the seventh. The Tigers aren't letting up. It's now 13-3.

Ninth inning
Clean frame from Cam Tullar. Nothing going for MSU. LSU wins 13-3.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.