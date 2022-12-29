STARKVILLE — The crowd at The Hump answered the call for Mississippi State’s Southeastern Conference opener.
Though there were a few empty seats among an announced crowd of 9,803, it certainly didn’t sound like it. The light show, cheering, and a close game created an atmosphere rivaling days when opponents dreaded visiting MSU.
Sadly for the home fans, the test of No. 8 Alabama proved too much for the Maroon and White. The Tide were the better team, pulling away in the second half to win 78-67.
While there is still plenty of work to do on the court, Wednesday night was a glimpse of what could be in store, once again delivering show-stopping SEC basketball in Starkville.
“Once I found out it was sold out I was like, oh this is going to be cool,” Mississippi State men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans said. “For 15-20 seconds as they were doing the starting lineups, you try to take it all in, and it felt good. It felt really good and I feel so bad for our fans. They wanted to get behind us so bad.”
Unfortunately, the team couldn’t deliver on the court.
A slow night in the paint and a poor showing from the free throw line slowed MSU down far too much against a battle-tested opponent.
All told, the Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) shot 36.4 percent from the field and a miserable 50 percent (18-of-36) from the free throw line.
Tolu Smith, the Bulldogs' leading scorer thus far in the season, struggled mightily at the line, going 3-of-15 and 1-of-7 from the field as he finished with a season-low five points.
“You know how it goes: if you miss a couple, you start thinking about other stuff,” forward DJ Jeffries said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to support him regardless. We’re going to keep trying to help him and motivate him. He knows he’s got to do better, we know we have to do better. He’s going to come in and work on being better, and we’re going to be better.”
It was clear from the start that the game would be a battle. Neither team established itself in the opening minutes, and it seemed as though things could play into MSU’s defensive style, especially with a raucous atmosphere.
Alabama, however, was able to grow into its style as the Bulldogs continued to struggle with theirs.
Shooting from distance allowed the Bulldogs to keep pace in the first half, trailing just 34-30 and shooting 7-of-15 from three heading into the break.
Despite Will McNair Jr. and KeShawn Murphy getting hot off the bench, the Bulldogs couldn’t get in the paint to create opportunities for Smith and Cam Matthews, forcing MSU to settle for threes. Just 18 bench points sunk a team that’s found success in the paint throughout the season so far.
“We’ve got to play better,” Jans said. “The first thing I told the team was they played better than us. They deserved to win. But we’ve got to move on. There’s going to be a bunch more of these. We’ve got a little bit of a break now before we play again, but we’ve got to know who we are. We are who we are, and that’s probably not going to change a whole lot.”
Wednesday was far from Mississippi State’s ideal SEC start, but with 17 conference games remaining, Jeffries and the Bulldogs know this is just the beginning.
“We just learn from the mistakes,” Jeffries said. “They came in and played well. They showed why they’re the No. 8 team in the nation. We just have to learn from it. We were in the game. We were there. All it took was a couple more tough plays. We can learn from this and grow in the SEC.”
The Bulldogs came up short, but the excitement of the occasion was noteworthy. The Hump was in full voice behind them, and it was fun until it wasn’t.
Now, MSU’s focus shifts to Knoxville and a date with No. 7 Tennessee at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 before returning home to face Ole Miss on Jan. 7.
“We’re certainly going to fine-tune (our game) to be more efficient at both ends of the floor,” Jans said. “But we’ve got to stay with who we are and stick to our strengths for 40 minutes if we want to win games in this league.”
