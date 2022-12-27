STARKVILLE — The buzz surrounding Mississippi State men’s basketball’s first conference game of the year is already palpable.
On Twitter, the Bulldogs announced that less than 1000 tickets were available for Wednesday night’s ranked matchup between No. 21 MSU and No. 9 Alabama.
It’s been some time since The Hump has seen a game of this magnitude and some time since Mississippi State played in front of a packed crowd with expectations and aspirations of seeing this team play in March.
In less than 48 hours’ time, all of that will be realized as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will take the floor in what is MSU’s first real test of the 2022-23 season.
“We needed a break, I could feel it,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans said. “We were leaking oil if you will. Some of the games, we weren’t playing our best and we were hoping to get into the break and stay unscathed. Obviously, we weren’t able to do that, but we’ve reconvened.”
“They’re in great spirits. I think our legs are back underneath us. I think that they got a mental break that we all needed.”
Last Tuesday’s 58-52 loss against Drake was the end of a grueling stretch of four games in nine days before a much-deserved week-long break before Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference opener.
That stretch saw the Bulldogs (11-1) give up four of the highest point totals they’ve given up against opponents this season.
Mississippi State, ranked in the top five in the nation in scoring defense and in the top ten in field goal percentage defense this season, has prided itself on defense, despite the recent lapse.
While concerning on the surface, this Christmas break is exactly what MSU has been looking for heading into an unforgiving conference schedule.
“It’s kind of a renewed feeling around here with the SEC upon us,” Jans said. “We all know what that brings.”
That holiday break might have been much-needed for Mississippi State, but the schedule immediately gets tougher over the next week as the Bulldogs take on two top-10 teams in Alabama and No. 7 Tennessee on Jan. 3.
Wednesday’s game is going to be one that MSU needs to be prepared for as Alabama (10-2) has endured a tough nonconference schedule, playing the likes of No. 3 Houston and No. 10 Gonzaga, just to name a few.
All told, the Crimson Tide played four ranked nonconference opponents, three of which are currently ranked in the top 10 of Monday’s AP poll.
Coming into the game with a top-20 scoring offense in the country, Alabama means business and will be incredibly difficult to contain.
“I wanted them over the break and it took away some of my Christmas spirit at times,” Jans said. “They’ve got so many positives. They’ve got so much length, so much skill and depth. They’re well-coached, they’re confident and they’re battle-tested. They’ve been exposed to the best and the brightest coaches, players, schemes.”
“What we throw at them won’t make them miss a beat. We’re going to have our hands full and we’re trying to put a game plan together as best we can.”
Recent history hasn’t been kind to the Bulldogs, losing 80-75 last season in Tuscaloosa and carrying a 4-10 record in their last 14 games against the Crimson Tide into Wednesday.
With a 60-40 all-time record at home against Alabama, Mississippi State is looking to make that 61-40 after the conclusion of what should be an exciting conference opener.
