Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Georgia was projected to finish third in the Eastern Division in the preseason coaches poll with a pair of first place votes. Scott Stricklin’s team has backed up the lofty expectations with a 14-3 start worthy of No. 2 in the RPI. Two of those losses came against Georgia Tech — the nation’s top team in terms of RPI.
For college baseball fans, a meeting between the defending national champion and a team with a strong chance of getting back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008 is a fascinating one. But for those fans, the possible disappointment of losing a star-studded Friday matchup lingers.
Georgia has one of the top arms in the conference in Jonathan Cannon. He was a third-team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball last season and hasn’t let up. With MSU's Landon Sims out for the remainder of the season, a premier matchup is no more.
Cannon is 3-1 this season and allowed just one run in 20 1/3 innings pitched in the wins. His loss, though, showed he isn’t untouchable for a Mississippi State lineup heating up.
Cannon allowed six earned runs in six innings against Georgia Tech two weeks ago. Throwing just 94 pitches in the outing — the same amount he tossed in 8 1/3 his previous start against Akron.
The counter for State will come with Preston Johnson who has embraced the Friday role with Sims out. From there, MSU will roll with Cade Smith and Parker Stinnett, the latter having earned SEC and national accolades for his jump into the starting rotation last week.
This weekend’s series has added importance considering the path ahead for State. With wins in Athens, MSU has a winnable series at home against Alabama ahead before the heart of conference play begins. State travels to Arkansas and hosts LSU to follow.