Mississippi State’s offense responded in a big way after being shutout in Friday’s series opener at No. 20 Georgia by scoring 11 runs in a loss Saturday. The visiting Bulldogs kept that momentum rolling at the plate but got contributions from their pitching and defense Sunday to salvage the series and avoid a sweep, taking the finale 20-3.
In a score one would expect more from November’s matchup between the schools on the gridiron, Mississippi State rebounded from a 3-1 deficit and never looked back.
State retook the lead with a four-run fourth before putting up eight runs a couple frames later. It came from a plethora of contributions — highlighted by a Hunter Hines grand slam in the sixth blowing the game open.
Four MSU hitters collected multi-hit performances. The bottom third of State’s starting lineup collected 10 runs batted in — led by Brad Cumbest in the No. 7 slot connecting on four hits, a home run and three batted in.
After inconsistent pitching was met with poor defense in the opening two games, Cade Smith settled things down Sunday. He allowed six hits and three runs in the first three innings before finding a groove.
Smith allowed two hits and no runs the rest of the way while striking out five on the afternoon. He improved to 4-0 on the season.
Mississippi State returns to Dudy Noble Field for four games this week. It begins with a midweek matchup Tuesday against Southern University before welcoming in Alabama for a weekend series.