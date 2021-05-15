STARKVILLE – The hole was too large for Mississippi State to climb out of on Saturday afternoon.
Missouri scored eight runs in the first three innings and held off No. 3 Mississippi State for a 16-8 win at Dudy Noble Field.
Missouri (14-33, 7-20), the SEC’s worst team, clinched the series over the Bulldogs with wins on Friday and Saturday.
Mississippi State (26-13, 17-10) lost its third SEC series of the season, the other two coming to No. 1 Arkansas and No. 2 Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are two games out of first place in the SEC with one series left against Alabama next weekend.
“I’m having a hard time explaining it right now. We just didn’t play well,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of the series loss. “They just outplayed us. It’s frustrating. We’re at this point of the season, playing at home, playing for a lot, and we didn’t have a good effort.”
Missouri struck early for a 8-0 lead after three innings. Starting pitcher Houston Harding committed the first MSU error of the day on a potential double-play ball, and both base runners came around to score two batters later.
Alex Peterson hit a solo home run in the second inning, and the Tigers extended their lead in the third on a Joshua Day RBI single and Brandt Belk pinch-hit grand slam.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth inning to cut the lead in half, 8-4, on back-to-back home runs from Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner, a sacrifice fly and an RBI double from Rowdey Jordan.
Mizzou added two runs in the fifth on another Peterson home run and a wild pitch to go up 10-4, then MSU cut the lead to 10-8 following five-straight hits in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Scotty Dubrule and Kellum Clark each hit RBI singles before Tanner Leggett hit a two-run double to left field.
Mississippi State couldn’t get any closer, though.
Missouri’s Ben Pedersen, who entered the game in the fifth inning with a 15.19 ERA, held the Bulldogs to only four singles and no runs in the last 4 2/3 innings.
“Our guys always bring energy, but when you’re chasing from behind the whole time it’s hard to have a ton of energy,” Lemonis said. “It is what it is. We chased the whole weekend and it gets tough to chase, especially when there’s so much on the line.”
The Tigers scored two more runs in the seventh inning to go up 12-8, then added four more runs in the ninth inning on a wild pitch and three-run home run from Luke Mann.