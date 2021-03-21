BATON ROUGE, La. • The LSU baseball team found its offense as the Tigers salvaged the third and final game of the SEC-opening series against Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon.
No. 19 LSU beat No. 3 MSU, 8-3, at Alex Box Stadium. The Bulldogs (16-4, 2-1 SEC) clinched the series win with victories Friday and Saturday night.
The loss breaks a nine-game winning streak for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will be back in action against North Alabama at Dudy Noble Field on Tuesday.
With the game tied 2-2 in the sixth inning, LSU (16-5, 1-2) hit its first two home runs of the series to jump ahead. A solo home run by Gavin Dugas gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead and a two-run home run from Brody Drost extended LSU’s lead to 6-2 in the seventh.
“It was a good weekend, but it was about today is a new day and I didn’t think we were really good today,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “A little disappointing here. Give LSU credit, but would’ve like to see us come out and give a better effort today.”
Tough start
The Bulldogs gave starter Eric Cerantola a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Cerantola struggled. He walked the first two batters of the ball game and both came around to score on a wild pitch and a groundout.
Cerantola retired two straight batters but hit a LSU batter in the knee with a pitch with one out in the second inning, and he was pulled. Chase Patrick entered and got the Bulldogs out of the inning with a double play.
“He wasn’t throwing strikes, he hit a guy and he threw a ball to the backstop,” Lemonis said of pulling Cerantola early. “So there just wasn’t command in the zone. He just wasn’t in the zone early and we have to make them earn it.”
Jackson Fristoe, who had started each Sunday game this year, came on to pitch in the bottom of the third inning and had few miscues. He pitched four innings and allowed only three hits, one run and walked two batters.
His lone run he gave up was a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give LSU a 3-2 lead.
“Jackson pitched great,” Lemonis said of Fristoe. “He hung the slider in the sixth, but he came out and gave us a competitive effort.”
LSU added three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning off of Carlisle Koestler. Koestler allowed a single and double to put LSU up 4-2, then Drost hit a two-run double to right field to go up 6-2.
The Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jordan Thompson hit a two-run double off of Parker Stinnett.
Mississippi State was led offensively by Kamren James with three hits, including a double and RBI single, and Tanner Allen recorded two RBIs on one single and a sacrifice fly.