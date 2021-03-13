STARKVILLE • It was Logan Tanner’s turn for a walkoff hit on Saturday afternoon.
Tanner, who stepped to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth with runners on the corners and no outs, sent the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a three-run walkoff homer as No. 3-ranked Mississippi State beat Eastern Michigan, 4-1, at Dudy Noble Field.
It’s the Bulldogs (12-3) third walkoff hit of the young season.
“It felt really good,” Tanner said of his hit. “I told Luke (Hancock) before the inning, ‘Let’s end it.’ As soon as he got (Tanner Allen) in, they brought the infield in and I knew I just had to hit something hard. I got a good barrel on the ball and it felt good.”
Mississippi State had only one hit through the first eight of the innings of the ball game. Eastern Michigan starter Justin Meis (0-2) was at 96 pitches through eight innings, but went back out to pitch the bottom of the ninth.
Tanner Allen led off the bottom of the ninth with a single on the first pitch he saw, and Kamren James was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Luke Hancock, who had the first walkoff hit of the season two weeks ago, crushed a RBI single to right field to score Allen and tie the game, 1-1.
With runners on the corners and no outs, Meis was pulled and Cameron Wagoner entered to face Tanner.
Tanner then sent the first pitch Wagoner threw into the left field lounge to win the game.
“We knew it was do or die. We didn’t wanna die, so we had to do, …” Tanner said of the ninth inning. “As soon as TA got a hit, I knew we were going to win it.”
The series finale is today at 1 p.m. Jackson Fristoe (1-0, 1.38 ERA) starts for the Bulldogs.
Ole Miss 6, ULM 5: Kevin Graham deposited an inside fastball from Louisiana-Monroe reliever Reid Goleman into the right field bullpen, and the No 4 Rebels improved to 13-2.
The home run capped a four-hit day for Graham, who moved from left field to first base in a lineup tweak by Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco.
Ole Miss, winners of seven in a row, goes for the sweep today at 1:30.