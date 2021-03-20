BATON ROUGE, La. – Will Bednar, Preston Johnson and Landon Sims combined for a shutout win to clinch the weekend series on Saturday night.
No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 19 LSU, 3-0, at Alex Box Stadium. The Bulldogs (16-3, 2-0) have won nine straight games and win the SEC opening series.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. and will feature MSU’s Eric Cerantola facing off with LSU’s AJ Labas.
Bednar (1-0, 0.00 ERA) started for the second time this year and pitched five shutout innings, his longest outing of the season. Johnson and Sims both pitched two innings in relief.
This is the first time that LSU (15-5, 0-2) has been shutout this season.
“I thought it was a gritty win,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I thought the kids played great and we played really good in a lot of phases. … Will is such a confident kid, just going on the road and being able to pitch in his first SEC game. He’s just a competitor.”
Bednar ran into trouble early after allowing back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
But with runners on the corners with no outs, Bednar struck out Cade Doughty and then forced Gavin Dugas to ground into a double play to end the inning unscathed.
Bednar then did not allow a base runner until LSU’s Jordan Thompson singled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. He retired 13 straight batters between the first and fifth innings.
“I got a little bit of better control of my fastball and kind of cleaned it up and did what I needed to do,” Bednar said of retiring 13 straight after back-to-back hits. “I felt good today and I’m really happy with how today went. I thought my fastball and slider were working really well.”
Mississippi State’s offense only mustered up four hits in the game, but the Bulldogs played strong fundamental baseball. In the top of the fifth, Logan Tanner walked to lead off the frame.
A sacrifice bunt by Josh Hatcher moved Tanner to second base, and a fielding error put runners on the corners with one out. Lane Forsythe then plated the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center field.
LSU starter Landon Marceaux (2-1, 0.00) was pulled after the seventh inning and Will Hellmers entered the game.
The Bulldogs immediately took advantage of the pitching change and Brayland Skinner walked to lead off the eighth inning.
He advanced to third base after a groundout and wild pitch, then scored on a RBI infield single by Rowdey Jordan to put Mississippi State up 2-0.
“You could say we weren’t great offensively, but we faced one of the best arms in the country today and they were able to grind him out and do what we do,” Lemonis said. “We got a nice bunt and got nice base running and got a base hit here and there. We manufactured baseball.”
LSU threatened to score in the eighth inning off Sims.
LSU singled twice around a strikeout and pop out to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Sims got Dugas to ground out to third base to end the threat.
MSU put the game away with its third and final run of the game in the top of the ninth inning on a Josh Hatcher RBI groundout. Sims