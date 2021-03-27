STARKVILLE – No. 2-ranked Arkansas slugged its way to a series victory at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday.
Arkansas beat No. 3 Mississippi State, 11-5, to clinch the series. The Razorbacks (18-3, 4-1 SEC) hit four home runs for the second-consecutive night, two off MSU starter Will Bednar and two off reliever Brandon Smith.
Arkansas won the Friday night game, 8-2.
Mississippi State (17-6, 2-3) will try to salvage a game in the series finale today at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs will start freshman Jackson Fristoe (2-1, 1.71 ERA).
“To this point of the season, tomorrow is probably the biggest day of the year,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “We are a really good team but we have to play better. We haven’t played well the last two days.
"We have to have a better effort tomorrow and come out and get the one game.”
Mississippi State took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after RBI hits by Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner.
That held until the top of the third inning when Rowdey Jordan misplayed a fly ball and let it drop deep in center field. The error allowed Arkansas to score its first run of the game. Kamren James hit a home run in the bottom of the third to make the score 4-1.
Arkanas took its first lead of the game in the fifth inning.
Braydon Webb hit a solo home run off Bednar to cut the lead to 4-2. Then with two outs, James and Lane Forsythe had a miscommunication on a pop fly and let it drop in shallow left field, which gave Arkansas two base runners.
Christian Franklin then stepped up to the plate and crushed a three-run home run, his third bomb of the weekend, to give Arkansas a 5-4 lead.
“It’s a windy day and we lose two fly balls and it kind of sparks them and gives them momentum,” Lemonis said. “Not an excuse. We have to catch them. I think they’re the first two fly balls we haven’t caught this year and they ended up being costly.”
Tanner Allen tied the game up on a solo home run in the fifth, but two more Arkansas home runs gave the Razorbacks the lead for good.
Brandon Smith entered in relief in the sixth, and Cullen Smith hit a solo home run and Matt Goodheart hit a two-run shot to put Arkansas up 8-5. Following a rain delay in the seventh, the Razorbacks added two more runs off Smith.