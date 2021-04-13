STARKVILLE – The No. 4-ranked Mississippi State baseball team will try to continue its win streak tonight.
Mississippi State has won seven consecutive games, and will try to win its eighth tonight at Dudy Noble Field when the Bulldogs host Arkansas State at 6:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (24-7, 8-4 SEC) have not lost since in over two weeks and is undefeated in midweek games this season.
Mississippi State, which swept Auburn this weekend, had one of its best offensive weekends of the season. The Bulldogs scored 32 runs and scattered 36 hits around the diamond, including six home runs.
MSU scored 19 runs in the Sunday win.
Arkansas State has a 9-16 record this season but has won five of its last seven. The Red Wolves lost its weekend series to Louisiana-Lafayette, 2-1. Arkansas State lost the first two games in the series then won the Sunday game, 16-11.
Arkansas State has only played one SEC school this year and lost, 12-1, to Ole Miss in February.