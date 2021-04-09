When Mississippi State hits the plains, the Bulldogs will catch an Auburn team that is currently playing its best baseball of the season.
No. 5-ranked Mississippi State (21-7, 5-4 SEC) travels to Auburn tonight for a three-game series. Game 1 is at at 6 p.m. Game 2 and Game 3 will be on Saturday and Sunday, both at 2 p.m.
The Tigers (12-13, 1-8) have struggled in conference play, but nearly won the series against No. 2 Arkansas last weekend and were four innings away from sweeping the Razorbacks.
Auburn won Game 1 against Arkansas, then led both the second and third game in the seventh inning before losing both games late. Despite losing the series, that was the best weekend performance from Auburn this year.
“Their backs are against the wall and they’re a really good team,” coach Chris Lemonis said. “Their record is a little deceiving. They were missing a lot of arms early on and they’re getting them all back by the time they play us, so it’s going to be a really good series."
Auburn’s weekend rotation is the strength of the team. Right-handed ace Cody Greenhill has been stellar this year and has a 3-0 record with a 1.62 ERA.
He tossed seven scoreless innings against Ole Miss earlier this season and has allowed only three earned runs in 19 conference innings.
Saturday starter Jack Owen was out early in the season and has only pitched in three games, but has improved every outing. He has pitched 7.2 innings this year and allowed six earned runs, but tossed 5.1 scoreless innings last weekend against Arkansas.
Sunday started Joseph Gonzalez allowed two earned runs in five innings last weekend.
The three starters had a combined 1.56 ERA and allowed only a .127 batting average against Arkansas.
“In my couple of years here, we’ve had some big games with Auburn," Lemonis said. "I expect pretty competitive, tight games all weekend long and we gotta outperform them and try to get the series.”
While the starting rotation is the strength, the Auburn bullpen is the weakness.
In nine conference games, Auburn’s bullpen has combined for 37.2 innings and allowed 30 earned runs for a 7.16 ERA. Ole Miss scored 12 runs in 13.2 innings against the bullpen, Kentucky scored 8 runs in 14 innings and Arkansas scored 10 runs in 10 innings.
It’s been almost the same story for Auburn’s games in conference play. The starter has only earned a decision in four of the nine SEC games, while the bullpen gave up the game-winning run five times in the last three weeks.