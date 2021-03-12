NASHVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday afternoon.
No. 1 seed Alabama beat No. 9 seed Mississippi State, 85-48, in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s tournament. The 37-point margin of victory is the fourth largest margin of victory in SEC Tournament history and the largest since 1997.
The Crimson Tide (22-6) advance to play the winner of Florida and Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday at noon.
Mississippi State’s season is over. The Bulldogs (15-14) needed to win the SEC Tournament to be able to make the NCAA Tournament.
“Today was really a bitter pill considering we played Alabama very competitively both in Tuscaloosa and at our place,” head coach Ben Howland said. “To get beat this badly is really, really a bitter pill. Give them credit. Alabama has a great team.”
Mississippi State’s offense in the first half was abysmal. The Bulldogs scored only 19 points on 6 of 20 shooting and committed 14 turnovers. MSU had a 41.2% turnover rate in the first half.
MSU’s 19 points tied a season-low for points in a half.
On the other side of the court, Alabama and its 3-points shooting offense was lights out. The Crimson Tide shot 18 of 36 from the floor and hit eight 3-pointers in the first half. Alabama took advantage of MSU’s miscues and scored 24 points off Mississippi State turnovers.
Alabama led 47-19 at halftime.
“We were 1 for 19 from the 3-point line,” Howland said. “You’re not going to win many games doing that. I thought our turnovers in the first half, they really got into us defensively and turned us over and turned them into a lot of easy baskets.”
The turnovers improved in the second half, but the MSU shooting woes did not.
Mississippi State shot 12 of 42 from the floor in the second half, and ended 18 of 62 in the game for a season-low 29%.
Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith are the only Mississippi State players to score in double digits. Molinar finished with a game-high 18 points on 7 of 18 shooting while Smith finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
D.J. Stewart, the Bulldogs second leading scorer, finished with four points on 2 of 14 shooting.
Alabama was led by Jahvon Quinerly's 14 points. Eleven Alabama players scored in the game.