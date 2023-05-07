Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark had a three-hit day in Game 3 of the Arkansas series, but it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs. The Razorbacks completed the sweep with a 11-6 win on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
STARKVILLE — It felt like the same script as the two previous nights. Mississippi State’s pitchers issued too many free passes and Arkansas’ batters made them pay.
The Bulldogs’ pitchers issued six walks, three hit-by-pitches and the No. 6 Razorbacks connected on three homers to complete their weekend sweep of MSU at Dudy Noble Field with Sunday’s 11-6 victory.
Arkansas (36-12, 17-7 SEC) scored eight runs between the third and fifth innings, including a three-run double from Jace Bohrofen in the top of the fourth, which gave Arkansas a 6-3 lead. Bohrofen and a solo homer in the fifth, which extended the Razorbacks’ lead to 11-4 one batter after Kendall Diggs hit a grand slam off of Nate Dohm.
Arkansas took a 3-0 lead in the third after MSU starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed an RBI-single, followed by a two-run home run by Brady Slavens.
Cijntje allowed five runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings, walking two, hitting two batters and striking out four.
MSU (24-23, 6-18 SEC) battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the third, when David Mershon scored on a balk, then Hunter Hines hit a two-run home run. The Bulldogs added a two-run homer from Amani Larry in the sixth to cut Arkansas' lead to 11-6.
The Bulldogs return to the diamond Tuesday night where they play Memphis at Dudy Noble Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. (SEC+).
