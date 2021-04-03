STARKVILLE – A week after being embarrassed at home against Arkansas, the Mississippi State baseball bounced back by wrapping up a weekend sweep on Saturday afternoon.
No. 8 MSU beat Kentucky, 4-3, at Dudy Noble Field to sweep the three-game weekend series. The Bulldogs (20-7, 5-4 SEC) won on Thursday, 8-1, and won on Friday, 3-2.
“It’s huge to sweep and it’s huge for our guys to play well,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Getting them going this week was a challenge a little bit. They got knocked down a bit. I’m excited. It’s fun to watch them bounce back and get their confidence back and play good baseball.”
The Bulldogs played well, and the sun helped a little as well.
Rowdey Jordan hit a deep fly ball to center field in the first inning, but Kentucky’s Austin Schultz lost the ball in the sun and it fell in front of him. By the time he recovered, Jordan was standing on third base. Tanner Allen then drove Jordan in with a sacrifice fly to put MSU up, 1-0.
Kentucky’s first run of the game also came courtesy of the sun.
Oraj Anu popped up to Lane Forsythe in the infield, but Forsythe lost the ball and Anu ended up with a double. He was then driven in on a single from Chase Estep to tie the game, 1-1.
Luke Hancock hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the second and gave Mississippi State back the lead, 2-1, and Forsythe single in a run to make it 3-1.
Logan Tanner added Mississippi State’s last run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run to go up, 4-1.
“He went heater, then changeup down for a strike,” Tanner said of solo home run. “I figured he’d come back with a heater on 1-1, and he went back to the heater and I got enough barrel on it. I kept it true and it happened to sneak out for me, which is nice.”
Mississippi State starting pitcher Jackson Fristoe gave up his second run of the game on a RBI double in the fifth inning, and then the MSU bullpen held on the rest of the way.
Fristoe earned the win and struck out eight batters in five innings.
Kentucky was able to score another run in the top of the eighth inning on a double steal attempt, but Lemonis brought Parker Stinnett in to pitch the ninth inning and he closed the door on the Wildcats.
“I thought he was great,” Lemonis said of Stinnett’s ninth inning. “He’s got plus-plus stuff and my only fear is getting too much adrenaline in those moments. He handled it there. He can be a big piece for us.”