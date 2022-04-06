STARKVILLE — Mississippi State is taking part in a nationwide movement with its recent move to start providing financial awards for student-athletes. That goes for all student-athletes, regardless of scholarship status.
The announcement comes about a year after the Supreme Court's ruling in NCAA v. Alston — in which the court determined the NCAA's unwillingness to pay athletes for academic-related purposes was a violation of antitrust laws.
With the ruling, schools have started to provide monetary prizes for accomplishments in the classroom. Mississippi State is among those thanks to contributions from the Hall Academic Awards.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
The awards were distributed in mid-February for the first time, MSU announced. Over $1 million was awarded. The maximum allowed for a single athlete in a year is $5,980.
"At Mississippi State, we are committed to providing unprecedented support to all of our student-athletes," athletic director John Cohen said. "The Hall Awards program now gives us the means to take care of our student-athletes like never before. The best part is these benefits are available to every Mississippi State athlete. That — along with opportunities to capitalize on name, image and likeness — means there has been no better time than the present to be a Bulldog."
Eligibility, retention and community service are among the factors taken into account when determining amounts.
Academic accolades — such as SEC honor roll — are considered as well. MSU had 65 athletes from four sports earn that honor in the Fall.