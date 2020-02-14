STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s quest for a third-straight College World Series appearance begins this afternoon as the 10th-ranked Diamond Dogs open the season against Wright State.
Today’s game was moved up to 1 p.m. due to frigid temperatures expected this evening. The series continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
MSU is in its second season under Chris Lemonis and coming off a 52-15 season in which the Bulldogs tied for the SEC West crown with Arkansas and reached the quarterfinals in Omaha.
Mississippi State must replace 2/3 of its weekend rotation after Ethan Small and Peyton Plumlee both moved on to the minor leagues. But the Diamond Dogs have a dandy place to start with JT Ginn, the 2019 National Freshman of the Year, taking over the Friday night role.
The right-hander started 17 games last season posting an 8-4 record and a 3.13 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 19 walks in 86 1/3 innings.
Redshirt freshman lefty Christian MacLeod will take the mound on Saturday, after missing last season with an illness, and sophomore righty Eric Cerantola gets the nod on Sunday.
“We know they’re talented and JT has done it before,” Lemonis said. “But there’s also that when you play here coming out and playing in front of the crowd and handling the atmosphere. That’ll be a lot for these other two guys because they haven’t done it before.”
The Bulldogs also have to figure out who’s on third _ and in left field.
“In both of those spots we’ve had some kids play really well, multiple kids” Lemonis said. “You’ll see some rotation out of us. Left field, Brandon Pimentel will play a good bit. He’s played a lot of first (base). But some of our other guys will get out there – Brad Cumbest, Bryce Brock and Drew McGowan have a shot to get out there a little bit.
“Third base is – I could flip a coin right now. We’ll probably try to play match-up as much as we can with Kamren James, Tanner Leggett and Landon Jordan. You could see some of those guys rotate into the DH role too.”
Wright State went 42-17 and split two games with Ole Miss on opening weekend last season.
“They’re usually very aggressive, there one of the top stolen base teams in the country,” Lemonis said. “They play very hard day-in and day-out. We’ll see some older pitchers. I think the lineup has kind of turned over. They’ve got a couple of really special hitters in there but they lost a good many hitters from last year.”
The Raiders will send Daniel Kreuzer to the bump today. The junior righty made two starts last season going 0-1 with one save and an 8.00 ERA.