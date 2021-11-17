STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball improved to 3-0 in an early season college basketball slate riddled with upsets.
MSU took down Detroit Mercy 77-64 Wednesday in the highly-anticipated debut of transfer guard Rocket Watts.
Here are three takeaways from Mississippi State’s third win:
Don’t let new faces overlook Iverson Molinar
Mississippi State’s influx of transfers last offseason boosted expectations, but junior guard Iverson Molinar — a first team All-SEC preseason selection — continues to be the pulse of the team.
Molinar set the tone early for MSU, scoring 11 of the team’s 14 points in the opening five minutes.
“That’s how he plays,” head coach Ben Howland said of Iverson’s driving to the paint. “Not only is he running our offense, he’s guarding the best player between the 1 and the 2 in every game.”
Molinar had a key stretch with two layups and an assist late in the second half to pull away after Detroit Mercy kept the game within single digits — something that gave MSU tight, late-game reps it hasn’t seen this season.
“This was a good game for us because it wasn’t a blowout,” Howland said. “We had to win a game that we had to fight for.”
Molinar finished with 19 points on the evening — his third double-figure scoring performance in as many games.
The Panama native added six assists in 32 minutes of play.
Shakeel Moore leads second half
Don’t forget the transfers either, particularly sophomore guard Shakeel Moore from N.C. State.
Moore paced MSU in the second half, scoring 16 of his 19 points.
He made four of his five attempts from deep — now 8-of-15 for the season — against Detroit Mercy while adding a pair of rebounds, two assists and no turnovers.
“He had a great game and knocked down some very important 3s,” Howland said. “…He’s playing well for us and obviously a very good athlete. I’m really happy about how he’s played here these first couple games.”
Moore has scored 15-plus points in consecutive games.
Fellow transfers Garrison Brooks and D.J. Jeffries were quiet in the scoring department Wednesday, combining for 18 points. However, they totaled 12 rebounds and a pair of steals.
Rocket Watts returns
Watts was limited to eight minutes in his first game action of the season Wednesday.
In that short time, he scored two points off a floater on his first shot of the season. His only other attempt on the evening was a missed 3-pointer.
Watts’ debut came with uncertainty as the Michigan State transfer tweaked a hip injury earlier this week that required offseason surgery.
After meeting with trainers Tuesday, it was determined Watts could return to action.
“He’s gonna be fine,” Howland said. “I’m looking forward to him getting more minutes against Morehead (State).”