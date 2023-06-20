STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has flipped its second in-state commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
JJ Harrell, a four-star wideout formerly committed to Tennessee, decided Tuesday to flip his commitment to MSU and first-year head coach Zach Arnett. Harrell, who committed to the Vols on Feb. 27, re-opened his commitment on June 5, shortly after attending MSU’s Big Dawg Camp on June 1 at Davis Wade Stadium.
Harrell, from North Panola High School in Sardis, joined Fred Clark, a three-star linebacker, who flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to MSU earlier this month. He became the second four-star commit for MSU on the day, joining Oak Grove cornerback PJ Woodland, who announced his decision to play in Starkville Tuesday morning.
Listed at 6-foot, 187 pounds, Harrell is rated as the No. 155 overall player, No. 22 receiver and No. 4 recruit from Mississippi in the 2024 class by 247sports Composite.
Harrell became the second wideout, joining three-star Matt Mayfield, and fourth four-star commit to join MSU’s 2024 class, along with defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler, quarterback Josh Flowers and Woodland.
Also in the class, which ranked No. 31 by 247sports ahead of Harrell’s commitment, is three-stars TJ Lockhart (OT), Xavier Gayten (RB), Fred Clark, a former Ole Miss LB commit, Caleb Dozier (ATH), Jay Lindsey (TE), Kison Shepard (OT) and Luke Work (OT).
