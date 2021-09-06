STARKVILLE – Mike Leach said his coaching staff needed to "strike the fear of God" into his players, otherwise they would be selling Big Gulps or doing the backstroke up and down a football field if they quit a game again.
These comments came moments after Mississippi State’s 20-point comeback win Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
Meeting with reporters for his weekly Monday availability, Leach expanded on why his coaching staff was to blame for MSU’s lackluster effort amidst La. Tech’s 34-point run.
“We’ve been very positive up to this point,” Leach said. “If you go too far with that, then I think people relax. We really need to hold these guys (accountable).”
Leach saw this approach work with his team when he brought them together during a timeout between the third and fourth quarters.
He repeated “do your … job” numerous times before sparking a 21-point fourth quarter leading to State’s largest comeback in program history.
Leach was frustrated with players pouting on the sideline following one bad play, saying it was selfish to act as though things didn’t matter once plays started going La. Tech’s way.
“Nobody thinks you’re a tough person when you do that,” Leach said. “What they do is they point at you and laugh. Then they nudge their buddy (and say), ‘Hey, you see that guy from this team over there on the sideline?’”
“Then they use words like 'wimp' — although they’ll use other ones too that I think are even better words describing what I’m witnessing at times.”
Leach said he had a list of players who he felt were the core of sparking belief when much of it appeared to be gone.
Graduate receiver Jamire Calvin, redshirt-sophomore safety Dylan Lawrence and redshirt-junior offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson were among the players mentioned.
Will Rogers to blame along with offensive line
La. Tech was living rent-free in MSU’s backfield — collecting three sacks, five tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.
The pressure also led to three holding and two false start penalties, but Leach didn’t pin all the blame on the line.
When the team started to panic, he felt sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was among those who let the deficit affect how he played — highlight by a poor decision on the move leading to a pick-six.
“We have to protect better there’s no question, but to the extent to which you can get rid of (the ball), he needs to,” Leach said. “Everyone wants to dump on the o-line for sacks, which they’re definitely a part of, the quarterback can prevent taking them too.”
Leach said Rogers tried at times to do too much, which he did less of during the fourth quarter.
With quicker decision-making from Rogers, the offensive line benefitted in the final period as well — something Leach expects from his team in terms of conditioning levels.
“The fourth quarter is when everybody is supposed to be tired, but they’re 22 years old,” Leach said. “When I was 22, I never got tired."
Preparing for N.C. State
N.C. State comes to Starkville on Saturday following a 45-0 win against South Florida.
The Wolfpack received votes in the Week 1 AP poll, and with eight ranked teams losing last week, they could be a top-25 team coming into Davis Wade Stadium.
In its season opener last Thursday, N.C. State ran for 293 yards while quarterback Devin Leary added 232 yards through the air. MSU allowed 101 rushing yards against La. Tech.
N.C. State had three interceptions which led 14 points. The Wolfpack forced two fumbles but didn’t recover any.
Much of that could have been a result of sloppy play by South Florida.
For an MSU team that played sloppy itself and had four turnovers, the Bulldogs will need a much cleaner performance against an experienced N.C. State group.
“We just have to focus on ourselves and be the best team that we can be out there,” Leach said. “That’s all we really have control over. If we do our job the best we can, that gives us the best chance.”