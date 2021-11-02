STARKVILLE – The good news when it comes to winning for Mississippi State is obvious: MSU is winning.
The bad news: teams aren’t going to overlook a team that has more quality wins – top-30 home wins or top-50 road wins, per Jeff Sagarin's ratings — than College Football Playoff contenders Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma or Cincinnati.
When Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did his weekly press conference Monday, it’s no surprise he knew the details of who his team was facing this week.
“Their quarterback, Will Rogers, was incredible on Saturday,” Pittman said in his opening statement. “I think he was 36-for-39. They protect him really well. Nobody really got close to him. They have a lot of wideouts that are playing well. They have two really nice backs.”
And that’s just one side of the ball.
“Defensively, they play so much multiple defense,” he added. “They show many fronts, and they move. I think the thing that's most concerning is they're big, but they have a lot of movement and a lot of blitzes. You have to stay out of 3rd-and-long against them, but they move all the time and have the speed to do that with.
“I like their linebackers... (Jett) Johnson and Nathaniel Watson and Tyrus Wheat — you have to find out where (Wheat) is all the time because he's a really good player.”
Pittman’s staff has had an extra week to prepare for Mississippi State, as did Kentucky, and it’s clear they’ve done their research.
Arkansas was ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP poll this season, but has dropped off since.
The Razorbacks, like the Bulldogs, have a 5-3 record but sit at the bottom of the SEC West with a 1-3 conference slate.
While Pittman acknowledged some rust that comes with taking a week off, he made it clear the it was important to get rested as well and prepare for a make-or-break stretch in Arkansas’ season.
Mississippi State is the first step.
“We've won one conference game,” Pittman said. “We need to win some conference football games, and we need to start this run.”
››Growing up: MSU's youth gaining experience in real time
Leach not concerned with outside thoughts on his offense
MSU’s Mike Leach was asked about his team’s 35 rushing attempts against Kentucky — a program high in his tenure — and about getting his running backs more touches.
Leach’s response reverted to Jo’Quavious Marks’ No. 11 ranking nationally for total receptions.
Leach talked about the ways in which his backs are used in the offense, whether it be receiving or blocking, and how there are ways for running backs to be included in the Air Raid offense.
“At some point in time, somebody is (complaining) about something,” Leach said. “They either want you to throw it more or run it more. I’ve actually thought about running it virtually 100 percent of the time one game, throwing it 100 percent of it the next game — with my luck, some punter will drop the damn ball so it would count as a rush.”
MSU threw the ball 39 times to go along with the 35 rushing attempts — rushing 47 percent of the time.
The previous high this season came in a loss against LSU where MSU ran the ball 26 times and passed 62 times (29.5 percent running).
››On the verge of a bowl: How MSU can do more than the minimum for bowl eligibility this season
What Leach expects from the Arkansas defense
Leach doesn’t expect Arkansas to change much this season compared to last season’s 21-14 win at Mississippi State.
He says he doesn’t expect Arkansas to blitz much, however, Leach said he would be surprised if Arkansas was comfortable just rushing three.
“I think they’ll mix it up a little more,” Leach said.
Arkansas has 13 sacks in eight games this season.
Arkansas ranks eighth nationally, allowing just 167.5 passing yards per game. The Razorbacks have allowed five passing touchdowns this season to seven interceptions.
Arkansas allows 23.5 points per game to combat MSU’s 28 points scored per game.
The Razorbacks have had issues this season against the run — allowing nearly 170 yards per game on the ground.