STARKVILLE • Mike Leach has receivers Austin Williams and Jaden Walley listed as an "or" at the Y-wide receiver spot, but Saturday he leaned toward the famous Old El Paso taco commercial and asked, "why not both?"
Walley and Williams combined for eight catches with 92 receiving yards in Mississippi State’s 24-10 win against N.C. State.
Their ability to divide the workload shined on a scoring drive in the third quarter when Williams had two catches for 37 yards and set up an eventual four-yard touchdown for Walley.
In this season’s two games, the duo has 17 catches for 213 yards.
The two also divided up work on special teams with Walley returning three punts for 31 yards and Williams returning two punts for 18 yards.
Honoring 9/11
Mississippi State famously hosted the first major college football game following the 9/11 attacks. MSU honored the 20 year anniversary of the day by painting MSU's midfield logo as an American flag. On the sidelines, MSU painted the numbers of the four flights (77, 93, 175 and 11) used in the attacks.
Starkville Fire Department took part in its annual stair climb, going up 110 flights of stairs to honor the first responders who died on 9/11.
Key Drive
Mississippi State used four-and-a-half minutes to cover 83 yards in 13 plays late in the second quarter. An impressive 13-yard catch by Makai Polk saved MSU on a fourth-and-seven before a mix of runs and short passes set up a 21-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath for a 14-3 lead.
Key Number – 100
MSU's Lideatrick Griffin followed up his Week 1 performance (four returns, 144 yards) with a 100-yard touchdown return on the game's opening play from scrimmage.
‘We come back stronger’: Mississippi State’s Preston Jr. helping his community in Hurricane Ida rebuild
Next Game
Mississippi State visits Memphis at 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Quotable
Mike Leach: “We did a really good job tackling on the perimeter. I’ll be honest with you, not just our team, but their team as well. Both teams I thought tackled better than I’d seen on film. I thought N.C. State really tackled well. I’m taking a little comfort knowing that we’re definitely gonna play some teams that don’t tackle as well as N.C. State. They may or may not be more talented, but they won’t tackle as well as N.C. State.”
Bulldog Bites
MSU starts the season 2-0 for the fifth time in six seasons. In Will Rogers’ last seven games, dating back to last season, he has had 250 or more passing yards in five of them. In Rogers’ last four games, he’s had two interceptions. Rogers has had a touchdown in eight straight games with 15 touchdowns in that span. This is the lowest scoring output by an MSU opponent since 2019 against Abilene Christian (45-7 win).