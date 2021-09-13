STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach called out his team’s effort and mental toughness after a Week 1 win against Louisiana Tech in which MSU trailed by 20 in the fourth quarter.
He said in Week 2 the coaching staff would take a less positive approach in developing State’s mental strength, and Leach saw some improvement.
This week adds a new test to that strength when MSU travels to face Memphis – a team that hasn’t lost at home since October 2018 when it was beaten by a top-10 UCF team.
“We’re excited to go play up there,” Leach said during his weekly press conference Monday. “We’ve just gotta get a week better and play the best we can. Just focusing on what we do is the biggest thing and having the discipline to do that.”
The consistency Leach preaches comes from a commitment to every rep, which he has preached with most every player on his roster.
When discussing quarterback Will Rogers, a focus on consistency is most always the thing Leach harps on. With a player such as receiver Malik Heath who scored a crucial touchdown in MSU’s 24-10 win against N.C. State on Saturday, consistency stems to technique and taking every rep seriously.
Leach used linebacker Jett Johnson as an example during his postgame press conference Saturday in showing a player who does those little things correctly to build consistency and have games like he had against N.C. State (nine tackles and a forced fumble).
“The NFL is full of Jett Johnsons — guys that aren't the biggest or the fastest but are great football players,” Leach said. “That's kind of what he is, and it starts with being the same guy every play. It becomes something you can rely on, something you can game plan around, something that you can expect every time.”
Scouting Memphis
Leach is used to veterans playing under center for him, but Rogers doesn’t follow that trend.
As a sophomore, the only player Leach has coached who is younger than Rogers is the freshman version of Rogers Leach coached last season.
Leach’s message to Memphis and starting freshman quarterback Seth Henigan is simple.
“You’re talking to the wrong guy if you want any sympathy on starting a freshman. They can knock themselves out,” Leach said. “But he seems to be doing a good job. Two games in a row he’s thrown for a lot of yards.”
Henigan — a three-star recruit out of Texas — has 682 passing yards on the season (417 against Arkansas State last week) with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
He has led Memphis to a pair of wins. The first was a blowout of Nicholls before a 55-50 win at Arkansas State last Saturday.
Memphis isn’t the same team it was in recent years making a push for AP rankings, but proximity usually create a small sense of rivalry.
MSU and Memphis have played 44 times with State having won 33 of those matchups.
Perhaps more importantly than building another step toward bowl eligibility, wins combined with location give Mississippi State leverage and notoriety in a key recruiting spot.
Where Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson fit
When speaking with reporters following Saturday’s win, Leach said he couldn't tell who the best running back on his team is.
But he knows it’s between Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson.
The two evenly split rushing attempts (six each) against N.C. State while Marks had seven receptions and Johnson had six. They both were listed as starters in the game.
Leach said both block well and show a good mix of abilities, though Johnson has some more power while Johnson is smoother catching the ball.
“I’d say consistency, slight edge (Marks),” Leach said. “Blowing a guy up, slight edge to Dillon.”
Still, Leach noted some big hits Marks has been able to lay up.
Splitting these reps allows both to not only get playing time but also make it efficient playing time with the chance to catch their breath more often than most players.
Combined with their ability to make an impact in the passing game as they did by being State’s two leading receivers against N.C. State, they provide a threat at running back in an offense where receivers garner so much attention.