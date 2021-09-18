MEMPHIS – Officiating on a pair of crucial special teams plays was questioned following Mississippi State’s 31-29 loss at Memphis on Saturday.
First was a punt return that seemed to be downed by Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson deep in Memphis territory. As an official began to signal the play dead – though he didn’t blow his whistle – the Tigers' Calvin Austin III scooped up the ball and burst away from an MSU unit already walking off the field.
Based on how soon Memphis kicked the point-after-attempt, not much of a review was done by the officiating crew.
Mike Leach was critical of his team for not playing through the whistle when talking postgame, but he was surprised when informed of the signal blowing the play dead.
“We’ll have to look at that on film,” Leach said.
The official also threw a marker down for where the ball would be spotted on Memphis’ possession.
Mississippi State countered with a score of its own to cut the deficit back to five after the punt return before lining up for an onside kick. Mississippi State recovered the kick but officials ruled it illegal touching.
After review, they took away the illegal touching penalty but instead enforced an illegal blocking penalty on Mississippi State. That pushed MSU back for another onside attempt it did not recover.
“Don’t even get me started,” Leach said. “I’ll have to decide whether I want to spend some money before I get into that very much. You need to look carefully at it and make your own judgment.”
Special teams shuffling
Starting kicker Brandon Ruiz came out during MSU’s win against N.C. State in Week 2 with an apparent injury and did not play in Saturday’s loss to Memphis.
Punter Archer Trafford handled all five of MSU’s punts. Starter Tucker Day averaged 38 yards per punt through the first two games with a long of 56 yards.
Trafford averaged 42 yards per punts against Memphis with a long of 57.
Key Drive
Trailing by 10, Memphis got the ball at its own two-yard line following an MSU turnover on downs. Memphis went 98 yards in 12 plays aided by a too-many-men penalty by MSU to wipe away an Emerson interception.
Key Number – 67
Will Rogers threw for a career-high 67 times and 50 completions. Mississippi State’s record is now 0-4 in games where Rogers throws more than 50 passes.
Of those completions, 22 were for five yards or less. His 41-yard pass to Makai Polk was a season-high.
Next Game
Mississippi State hosts LSU at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Quotable
Leach: They played smarter than we did — Memphis did. We made one dumb, glaring mistake after the next and couldn’t overcome them. We just gotta be a consistent team, and right now we’re not… Memphis played more mature than we did, which I don’t even know exactly what that means, but they were more advanced than we were.
Bulldog Bites
Memphis snapped a 12-game losing streak against Mississippi State. The last time Memphis won in the series was 1993. Lideatrick Griffin had just one kick return for MSU which went for 19 yards. Memphis kicked three times to Dillon Johnson who averaged 14 return yards.
Polk led MSU with 11 receptions which is his second time in three games this season with double-digit receptions. Eight MSU receivers had three or more catches.
MSU had 260 more passing yards than Memphis and had a 52.9 percent conversion rate on third down compared to Memphis’ 16.7 percent.