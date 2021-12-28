MEMPHIS – It was an ugly 34-7 loss for Mississippi State against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.
On the field, MSU was dominated in all three phases. Off the field, State was losing key pieces to COVID-19.
One positive was the return of wide receiver Rara Thomas who was hurt in State's win at Auburn on Nov. 13.
Prior to his injury, Thomas had 10 catches and four touchdowns in the previous three games.
On a poor offensive night, Thomas scored MSU's lone touchdown against Tech — a perfectly-timed back shoulder pass at the goal line.
The freshman is a key piece in MSU's Air Raid offense moving into its third season with Mike Leach at the helm and Will Rogers under center.
Does it just mean more?
The chants filled Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium just like the light rain that fell prior to kickoff between Texas Tech and Missisippi State.
“S-E-C,” the Texas Tech fans chanted. “S-E-C.”
In clear hopes of mocking the conference that considers itself the best in all of football, Texas Tech fans sent a reminder through the stadium of what a Mississippi State loss meant.
The SEC is 0-4 in bowl games this year as MSU joins Florida, Auburn and Missouri.
What that means in the grand scheme of the college football landscape might not be much. The SEC does still have two teams set to participate in the College Football Playoff. The conference also possesses three of the last four national titles and six in the past decade.
But it could also raise a bigger discussion that might not be settled for a few years.
With the extra year of eligibility players were granted due to the pandemic, does that provide a chance for teams in other conferences with players reaching unseen levels of experience a chance to shorten the gap?
Key Drive
Texas Tech went 95 yards in four plays to score on a 1-yard run by quarterback Donovan Smith with 9:03 left in the third.
The drive came after the Bulldogs had a chance to take the lead but stalled and punted on Tech’s end of the field.
Key Number – 2
MSU reached the red zone only twice and scored just once.
Next Game
The Bulldogs open the 2022 season Sept. 3 at home against Memphis.
Quotable
“Texas Tech was the biggest problem we had offensively. They did a lot of good things defensively. I didn’t think we were a consistent team. They beat us on all sides of the ball starting with me.” - MSU coach Mike Leach
Bulldog Bites
MSU ends the season 7-6 with a three-game improvement in the win column in the second year under Mike Leach. … The Bulldogs are now 3-2 in five Liberty Bowl appearances. … Will Rogers finished with 290 passing yards to end a streak of 10-straight games with at least 300 yards. … Rogers completed 60 percent, well off his nation-leading mark of 75.1 percent. … Fred Peters led the MSU defense with 12 tackles. … The Bulldogs produced only three tackles for loss. … Texas Tech had seven tackles for loss and four sacks. … WR Makai Polk had seven catches on nine targers for 57 yards. ... The Bulldogs rushed for 54 yards after negative play adjustments. ... Dillon Johnson led MSU with 62 yards on nine carries with a long run of 30 yards.