STARKVILLE · The 90-degree temperatures are here to stay for the foreseeable future of fall camp, leading Mississippi State coach Mike Leach to catch some flaws that exist with his team heading into its second season with him at the helm.
Despite flashes from both sides of the ball — improved play from projected-backup quarterback Chance Lovertich along with a knack for creating turnovers by the defense — Leach felt the team’s performance Monday was a step back from what he saw Sunday.
“We’ve gotta be consistent,” Leach said following the team’s Monday practice, its fourth. “We’re a streaky team right now. We are able to put together plays on either side of the ball in succession, but we don’t have the consistency we need to get. The other thing is, we’ve gotta push through the weather and the work.”
Leach credited the inconsistency to a lack of focus which he believes could stem from the elements.
What appeared to be a highlight toward the end of practice — a touchdown pass from Will Rogers to Malik Heath which inspired Rogers to taunt the defense that was loud on the sidelines before the play — was taken back due to a holding call on left tackle Charles Cross.
On the other side of the ball, the streaky play showed during a stretch where Lovertich seemed to be unstoppable while the defense struggled to get to its spots and limit completions.
“They have to have the ability to focus when they’re tired — play with good technique when they’re tired,” Leach said.
Chance Lovertich emerges in QB competition
While his play may be streaky, Lovertich has shown improvement from a sack- and interception-filled first practice.
Lovertich, a South Alabama transfer, has taken advantage of added reps with Jack Abraham still not participating in practice.
“He’s triggering quicker than he did in the spring,” Leach said of Lovertich. “He just needs to keep improving.”
Leach said the QB competition continues to be “an open deal” as opposed to Rogers’ job to lose, but he narrowed down Rogers and Lovertich as the top guys.
“It’s circumstantial, but we need to push it,” Leach said. “We’ve got quite a few more practices to do it, but there will come the time where we have to make a decision and split the reps different.”
Makai Polk continues to garner attention
California transfer Makai Polk’s performance in the team’s first practice Aug. 7 caught eyes, but it has become a regularity as fall camp approaches full pads Wednesday.
Polk on Monday continued to show a connection with the QBs which began in the spring, and as that potential keeps flashing, Leach will keep pushing him.
“He’s improved since the spring — good at playing the ball in the air,” Leach said. “(Polk) needs to push through — needs to be the same guy at the end of the work as he is at the beginning.”
Polk played just four games in the shortened season last year for Cal before announcing his transfer in January.
He was Cal’s second-leading receiver with 17 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in his sophomore season last year.