The SEC announced its schedule for Nov. 13 football games Monday with Mississippi State slated to play at Auburn at 11 a.m. and Ole Miss playing host to Texas A&M at 6 p.m.

Both games will be aired on ESPN.

Auburn has won its previous two meetings against MSU and leads the series overall 65-27-2.

Auburn won in Starkville last season, 24-10.

This will be the third of four appearances on ESPN for Mississippi State this season. MSU has lost its previous two appearances (vs LSU, vs Alabama).

The Egg Bowl will be MSU's final regular season game on ESPN.

Ole Miss will look to ends its three-game skid against Texas A&M.

The two teams didn't faceoff last season. They last met in Oxford in 2019 when A&M won 24-17.

Ole Miss had a three-game winning streak against A&M prior to the momentum flipping, but two of those three wins (2014 and 2016) were vacated — therefore Ole Miss is 1-9 all-time against A&M. 

This will be Ole Miss' fourth of at least five appearances on ESPN this season. Ole Miss is 2-1 on ESPN with wins against Louisville and Arkansas along with last week's loss at Auburn. 

