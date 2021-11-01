Nov. 13 kickoff times announced for Mississippi State, Ole Miss By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 1, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State coach Mike Leach AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow the latest sports-only coverage from the Daily Journal on Twitter The SEC announced its schedule for Nov. 13 football games Monday with Mississippi State slated to play at Auburn at 11 a.m. and Ole Miss playing host to Texas A&M at 6 p.m.Both games will be aired on ESPN.Auburn has won its previous two meetings against MSU and leads the series overall 65-27-2.Auburn won in Starkville last season, 24-10.This will be the third of four appearances on ESPN for Mississippi State this season. MSU has lost its previous two appearances (vs LSU, vs Alabama).The Egg Bowl will be MSU's final regular season game on ESPN. Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Ole Miss will look to ends its three-game skid against Texas A&M.The two teams didn't faceoff last season. They last met in Oxford in 2019 when A&M won 24-17.Ole Miss had a three-game winning streak against A&M prior to the momentum flipping, but two of those three wins (2014 and 2016) were vacated — therefore Ole Miss is 1-9 all-time against A&M. This will be Ole Miss' fourth of at least five appearances on ESPN this season. Ole Miss is 2-1 on ESPN with wins against Louisville and Arkansas along with last week's loss at Auburn. See the latest in our Ole Miss sports Facebook group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Football Ole Miss Football Kickoff Times Auburn Football Texas A&m Football Espn Ole Miss Auburn Sport Mississippi Winning Streak Game Texas Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists