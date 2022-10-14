MSU Groce file

Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. walks into Davis Wade Stadium for a Sept. 25, 2021, game against LSU. It was Groce’s final game as a Bulldog after a costly penalty in the fourth quarter.

 Chamberlain Smith/Mississippi State Athletics

SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert.

tderosa@cdispatch.com

