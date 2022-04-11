STARKVILLE — The numbers are so putrid for Mississippi State that perhaps the silver lining lies in knowing it’s nearly impossible to replicate.
In a sweep against LSU, Mississippi State collected 29 hits and scored eight runs. The Bulldogs left 26 runners on base and stranded a runner in 18 of 27 innings played.
State had 44 at-bats with runners in scoring position and recorded eight hits and generated five runs — one of which came via an LSU error.
Even the outs were unproductive. Mississippi State struck out 32 times throughout the weekend — 19 times with runners on base and six times with a runner on and no outs.
You can pick which inning was more telling for the series before MSU returns to the field at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Alabama-Birmingham:
Was it the fourth inning of Sunday’s game where Logan Tanner hit a leadoff single, forcing a pitching change, before the next three hitters struck out? Or was it the seventh inning of Friday’s game where MSU had a double, single, two stolen bases and a walk but didn’t score a run?
“If we put balls in play against them, we’re gonna get a couple cheapies,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “But we’re striking out in those opportunities.”
Mississippi State’s offense was nowhere to be found on a weekend where the pitching finally clicked. Preston Johnson had his best start of the season Friday. Parker Stinnett didn’t last an inning in his Saturday start, but Brandon Smith shined in six relief innings.
And the offense took State, and its crowd, out of the game.
Lemonis has spoken repeatedly about The Dude Effect at Dudy Noble Field and the advantage it gives Mississippi State. But in order to spark the environment, Mississippi State needs a big hit.
Instead, the fans got frustration. They got Logan Tanner swinging through a pitch to end that aforementioned seventh inning in the opener. They got Luke Hancock slamming his bat into home plate during Saturday’s eighth inning as he struck out to end the inning with two runners on and State trailing 4-3.
Hancock entered the series with nine strikeouts in 114 at-bats (7.8%). He had three strikeouts in three games and 11 at-bats against LSU (27.3%).
Just as MSU appeared to find its solution in the leadoff spot with RJ Yeager going 7-for-12 against LSU, the heart of the order crumbled. Tanner, Kellum Clark, Hunter Hines and Von Seibert combined to go 6-for-38 with 14 strikeouts against the Tigers.
Lemonis pinned as much blame on himself as he did his players and fellow coaches. Mississippi State has failed in all three aspects of the game in various stretches this season, and currently it’s the offense struggling.
“We gotta drive in the guy from third with less than two outs,” Lemonis said. “That’s the one we’ve gotta be able to do 90% of the time. We’re not doing that right now. We gotta coach better. All of us. All our coaches. We have to coach better to get them out of this.”