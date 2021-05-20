TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama pitcher Tyler Ras could only hold down the Mississippi State offense for so long.
After being shutout for six innings, the Mississippi State offense barreled Ras up for four runs in the seventh inning as the No. 10 ranked Bulldogs beat Alabama, 4-2, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. With the Game 1 win, the Bulldogs improve to 38-13 and 18-10 in the SEC.
Game 2 is on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Mississippi State’s offense was shut down by Ras for the first six innings and only managed four singles off the Crimson Tide ace during that stretch. But the Bulldogs, who have made a name for themselves with late-inning comebacks this year, flipped a switch to start the seventh inning.
Scotty Dubrule led off the inning with a walk before freshman Kellum Clark hit a RBI double off the wall in dead centerfield to tie the game, 1-1. After a fielder’s choice on a sacrifice bunt put runners on the corners with no outs, Lane Forsythe gave Mississippi State a 2-1 lead with a RBI infield single.
Tanner Allen then stepped to the plate with one out and hit a two-run double, his SEC-leading 48th hit in conference play, to left field to score both Leggett and Forsythe and put Mississippi State up, 4-1.
That was all the MSU offense could manage, but it was more than enough for Mississippi State ace Christian MacLeod and closer Landon Sims.
MacLeod (5-3) pitched one of his best games of the season and finished with the longest outing of his career. He pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10 Crimson Tide batters.
He held Alabama scoreless until Jackson Tate sent a fly ball over the right field fence to put Alabama up, 1-0, in the fifth. MacLeod gave up another run in the seventh inning before his night was over.
He exited up 4-2 and star Landon Sims stepped on the mound in the eighth inning and earned his eighth save of the year. He allowed two base runners via walk and single in the eighth, but got out the inning with a strikeout and flyout.
In the ninth, Sims struck out the side on 12 pitches. Sims now has a 0.50 ERA in 36 innings pitched with 72 strikeouts this year.