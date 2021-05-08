COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tanner Allen and the Mississippi State offense stayed hot at the plate on Saturday afternoon.
Allen started the scoring onslaught in the top of the first inning as No. 4-ranked Mississippi State beat No. 19 South Carolina, 9-6, at Founders Park to clinch the weekend series.
Mississippi State (25-10, 16-7) will go for the sweep and its sixth-straight SEC win on Sunday at 1 p.m. Freshman Jackson Fristoe (3-3) will start against South Carolina ace Thomas Farr, who was moved from Friday to Sunday this weekend.
After the trio of Rowdey Jordan, Allen and James had eight combined hits on Friday night, Jordan got the offense started again with a first-pitch single to right field.
Allen followed that up with a RBI triple to right center field to put Mississippi State up 1-0, then Luke Hancock crushed a two-run home run to right field to put the Bulldogs up 3-0.
MSU scored a run in each of the second, third and fourth innings on a South Carolina throwing error and two solo home runs from Logan Tanner and Jordan that put MSU up, 6-0.
Allen struck again with his fourth hit of the day in the fifth inning. After Tanner Leggett hit a RBI single, Allen hit a two-run single to left field with the bases loaded to put Mississippi State up, 9-1.
Allen is 7 for 9 at the plate this weekend with five RBIs. Jordan is 4 for 6 and has scored seven runs out of the leadoff spot.
On the mound, Will Bednar (5-1) gave the Bulldogs a quality start. He struck out a career-high 13 batters and gave up only three runs on six hits. He exited the game after the sixth inning with MSU leading, 9-3.
Brandon Smith replaced him on the mound and Mississippi State’s Lane Forsythe and Luke Hancock each made an error with one out before South Carolina’s Andrew Eyster hit his second home run of the day, a three-run bomb, to cut the lead to 9-6.
None of the three runs were earned for Smith.
Landon Sims came in to replace Smith in the eighth inning and earned his sixth save of the season. He struck out three batters and allowed only one base runner.