Running the ball is something Mississippi State fans can expect a lot more of in 2023.
The program unsurprisingly ranked low in rushing categories with Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in place, but now the Bulldogs have an offensive coaching staff that greatly values the ability to pound the rock.
Run game coordinator Mike Schmidt, who also coaches tight ends and offensive tackles, was brought in to help change things up under offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. Schmidt’s work this spring has aimed to diversify the skillset of a position group that is much more used to pass blocking.
“We’re still developing, obviously, with the change in philosophy,” Schmidt said after practice Tuesday. “I think we’ve gained a good understanding of what we’re trying to get done. We have a good idea of what to do and how to do it with fundamentals and techniques, and the intent it takes to do it effectively, especially in this league.”
Schmidt joined Zach Arnett’s coaching staff after two successful years at Syracuse, where he was run game coordinator and offensive line coach. The Orange had the No. 17 rushing attack in the country in 2021, and running back Sean Tucker produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile at Mississippi State, the once mighty Bulldog rushing attack took a backseat to the passing game for three years. The team as a whole finished with 1,062 rushing yards in 2022. Jo’quavious Marks had the best individual season by a running back in the Leach era with 582 yards and nine touchdowns on 113 attempts.
The shift in philosophy on offense will mean a bigger role for running backs, which means the offensive line has to follow suit. That’s where offensive line coach Will Friend comes in.
Arriving from Auburn with previous stints at Tennessee and Georgia, Friend is a veteran coach in the SEC. That experience is going to be important in acclimating his group to a new scheme, new terminology and new roles. There’s a lot of work to be done, and he and Schmidt are being meticulous in their approach.
“Not only are they learning new plays and new terminology at a higher volume, especially in the run game, but they’re also having to do it against different looks,” Friend said. “Really what they did in the past, the strain was on the guys rushing the passer, so now the strain is on them a little bit more. So that’s been a bit of an adjustment.”
Most linemen come into the program with experience as run blockers, but like the rest of the offensive group, the change in structure is going to require patience and tinkering. The changes in terminology as well as formation might slow progress at first, but nailing down the fundamentals is necessary. Miscommunication leads to penalties, which makes everyone’s job harder.
It’s a work in progress on the offensive line, but it’s progress nonetheless.
“They’ve done a nice job adapting,” Schmidt said of the work in spring. “We’re asking them to do things they’ve not done in the past, and I think we’ve seen a constant progression. In no regard are we satisfied with where we’re at. We’re going to keep striving to improve our craft and be able to be versatile players and help the offense out regardless of what scheme gets called.”
