Why do we love college football? Maybe it’s how you maintain a connection with your alma mater. Or, maybe it’s the continuation of a lifelong love established in childhood.
Many are drawn to sports – particularly college football – as an escape. Monday-through-Friday, things can get difficult. Inconvenient. Scary, even. But Saturdays in the fall bring a welcome respite from those troubles, if only for 3 or 3 1/2 hours, depending on the number of commercial breaks.
For others, it’s the pride you might feel in your alma mater’s success, or the bragging rights that come with a win coupled with a rival’s loss.
For me, it’s the spectacle of it all. It’s no secret that I love pageantry. The bigger of a deal something seems, the bigger of a deal it is for me. The band, the player introductions, the ubiquitous Will Ferrell video and the Dawg Pound Rock never fail to give me a charge, and that’s true for every pregame sequence for every college game I've ever attended. They’re all unique and they’re all wonderful.
It’s easy to get bogged down in the day-to-day of life. There are real people out here with real problems. College football isn’t immune from that reality, either. The NCAA is a mess. The recent round of realignment musical chairs is a travesty. NIL is a huge step in the right direction, but at present it’s still favoring those who seem to always be favored.
We can’t ever completely separate ourselves from the reality of the world, and college football reminds us of that, too. Saturday’s game featured moving tributes to former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died in December. His signature adorned each sideline, and his family was brought on the field at the end of the first quarter to be honored one more time with an ear-splitting ovation.
Did you know Mike Leach? Maybe you met him at an event or shook his hand during the Dawg Walk. Chances are, though, your only interactions with Leach were purely one-sided. Through his postgame press conferences, which bordered on legendary, or his book, which borders on literary. His legacy, which will keep him forever in the hearts of Bulldog faithful, is what sticks with us. He chose us, and I believe the entire community is better for Leach’s short time here. It’s why thousands stood, screamed, applauded and rang their cowbells as Leach’s widow, son, daughter-in-law and grandson were honored on the field at Davis Wade Stadium.
But why? Why do we care so much about what goes on between those lines? What draws people from all over the state to a small city in the Golden Triangle of North Mississippi for a few weekends each year, or brings families and friends together for some communal television watching? I believe it’s the connection; a sense of place. It’s a feeling of belonging that’s so often missing in our communities.
For 12 Saturdays a year, we trade real differences for artificial ones. We trade the no-holds-barred conflict of modern life for constructed conflict on the gridiron. Remember, the rules are made up so the points don’t matter.
Except, they do. A lot. To a lot of us.
It takes a bit of wilful ignorance to be a college football fan. But if you can look past the bad, the obfuscated and the indifferent, there’s good everywhere. Kind of like life.
