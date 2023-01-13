STARKVILLE — The Zac Selmon era at Mississippi State is underway.
MSU announced Friday morning that Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs' new athletic director. He was introduced at a press conference at the Bryan Athletic Administration Building.
Selmon, 37, was in his eighth academic year at Oklahoma, where his title was deputy athletic director for external engagement and advancement.
"I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant's heart — a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics program — all of them," MSU President Mark Keenum said in a news release.
He is the 18th athletic director in Mississippi State history and the first Black AD to lead the Bulldogs’ program. Selmon replaces interim AD Bracky Brett, who has served in that role since John Cohen left for the athletic director position at Auburn on Oct. 31.
Contract information will be released at a later date, MSU Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter said during Friday's press conference.
Selmon is a former Wake Forest tight end and the son of Dewey Selmon, who played on the legendary 1970s Oklahoma defensive line with brothers Lee Roy and Lucious Selmon.
Selmon served as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma in 2009 before holding the titles of assistant director of development, associate director of development and director of capital gifts.
"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity and a professional journey that I'm ready to begin," Selmon said. "I want to thank Dr. Keenum for his confidence in me. I'm grateful to my family for preparing me from an early age to work hard and trust in God. I have a deep and abiding respect for Mississippi State's traditions and the role this university plays in taking care of what matters in this state and nation. My family and I are eager to join the Bulldog family."
He worked at North Carolina from 2014-15 as an associate athletic director and special assistant to Tar Heels AD Bubba Cunningham before returning to OU in July 2015.
In Norman, Selmon oversaw record-setting fundraising years for the Sooner Club, Oklahoma’s booster club, in 2018 and 2019 and led another strong giving season this year.
He also oversaw strategic communications and media relations, fan engagement and marketing, brand management and ticket sales. Selmon also oversaw the Sooners’ football program.
Selmon steps into a Mississippi State program led by first-year coaches in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. The Bulldogs’ football staff is still taking shape under coach Zach Arnett, who was promoted to head coach from defensive coordinator after Mike Leach’s death Dec. 12 at age 61.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.