Following another dominant series sweep, Ole Miss baseball will host a pair of midweek games against Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday’s game is set to begin at 4 p.m.
The Rebels (6-0) have scored at least nine runs in every game this season and won two games against VCU over the weekend by a combined 24-7 score. The middle game of the series was canceled due to poor weather conditions.
With its most recent games, the Rebels moved up one spot to No. 2 in the D1Baseball Top 25. Defending College World Series champion Mississippi State (4-3) dropped from seventh to No. 9 in this week’s poll after a 3-1 week.
Ole Miss’ 14-3 victory on Sunday was capped off by a monster home run from freshman first baseman Tywone Malone. Malone, also a defensive lineman on the football team, crushed a ball to right field in the seventh inning to put the Rebels up by 10 and force a run-rule ending.
The Warhawks (1-4) won their season opener against Southern Illinois but have lost four-straight since. They lost both games they played against Missouri over the weekend by a total of three runs. Following the two games with Louisiana-Monroe, Ole Miss will travel to Orlando and face UCF for a three-game weekend series.
Mississippi State (4-3), meanwhile, lost its series opener against Northern Kentucky Friday but rebounded to win the next two in dominant fashion. The Bulldogs host Grambling Tuesday at 4 p.m., play Southern Miss in Pearl City on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before a three-game road series at Tulane over the weekend.
Southern Miss (5-2) played in last year’s Oxford regional in the NCAA Tournament and has won 40 games in five-straight seasons and made the tournament each of those years. The Golden Eagles have a team ERA of just 1.88 this season, having allowed 14 earned runs in seven games.