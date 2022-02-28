KevinGrahamArkSt

Kevin Graham has gotten off to a fast start as Ole Miss has put up some strong numbers early this season. The Rebels moved up to No. 2 in this week's D1Baseball.com Top 25.

 Photo by Reed Jones /Ole Miss Athletics
Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

Following another dominant series sweep, Ole Miss baseball will host a pair of midweek games against Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday’s game is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The Rebels (6-0) have scored at least nine runs in every game this season and won two games against VCU over the weekend by a combined 24-7 score. The middle game of the series was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

With its most recent games, the Rebels moved up one spot to No. 2 in the D1Baseball Top 25. Defending College World Series champion Mississippi State (4-3) dropped from seventh to No. 9 in this week’s poll after a 3-1 week.

Ole Miss’ 14-3 victory on Sunday was capped off by a monster home run from freshman first baseman Tywone Malone. Malone, also a defensive lineman on the football team, crushed a ball to right field in the seventh inning to put the Rebels up by 10 and force a run-rule ending.

The Warhawks (1-4) won their season opener against Southern Illinois but have lost four-straight since. They lost both games they played against Missouri over the weekend by a total of three runs. Following the two games with Louisiana-Monroe, Ole Miss will travel to Orlando and face UCF for a three-game weekend series.

Mississippi State (4-3), meanwhile, lost its series opener against Northern Kentucky Friday but rebounded to win the next two in dominant fashion. The Bulldogs host Grambling Tuesday at 4 p.m., play Southern Miss in Pearl City on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before a three-game road series at Tulane over the weekend.

Southern Miss (5-2) played in last year’s Oxford regional in the NCAA Tournament and has won 40 games in five-straight seasons and made the tournament each of those years. The Golden Eagles have a team ERA of just 1.88 this season, having allowed 14 earned runs in seven games.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus