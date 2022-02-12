agate Ole Miss-Mississippi State lineup graphic By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;1;Lashonda Monk;5-6;Gr.;8.6G;3;Donnetta Johnson;5-11;Jr.;5.7F;24;Madison Scott;6-1;So.;10.7F;5;Snudda Collins;6-1;So.;5.8C;0;Shakira Austin;6-5;Sr.;14.3Mississippi State(14-8, 5-5 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;0;Anastasia Hayes;5-7;Sr.;18.9G;1;Myah Taylor;5-7;Jr.;7.6G;2;JerKaila Jordan;5-9;So.;13.6G;23;Caterrion Thompson;5-11;Gr.;6.6C;22;Charlotte Kohl;6-5;So.;1.4Tipoff: Today, 3 p.m., Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville.TV: SEC NetworkSeries: Ole Miss leads 64-37.Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 86-71 in Oxford on Jan. 16.Coaches: Yolett McPhee-McCuin 49-62 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 143-125 in ninth season overall; Doug Novak 14-8 in first season at Mississippi State and overall. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Mississippi Linguistics Sport Music Doug Novak Coach Oxford Season State Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters