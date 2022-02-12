Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;1;Lashonda Monk;5-6;Gr.;8.6

G;3;Donnetta Johnson;5-11;Jr.;5.7

F;24;Madison Scott;6-1;So.;10.7

F;5;Snudda Collins;6-1;So.;5.8

C;0;Shakira Austin;6-5;Sr.;14.3

Mississippi State

(14-8, 5-5 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;0;Anastasia Hayes;5-7;Sr.;18.9

G;1;Myah Taylor;5-7;Jr.;7.6

G;2;JerKaila Jordan;5-9;So.;13.6

G;23;Caterrion Thompson;5-11;Gr.;6.6

C;22;Charlotte Kohl;6-5;So.;1.4

Tipoff: Today, 3 p.m., Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville.

TV: SEC Network

Series: Ole Miss leads 64-37.

Last Meeting: Ole Miss won 86-71 in Oxford on Jan. 16.

Coaches: Yolett McPhee-McCuin 49-62 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 143-125 in ninth season overall; Doug Novak 14-8 in first season at Mississippi State and overall.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

