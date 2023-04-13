Despite it being a matchup of the bottom two teams in the SEC West, there’s a lot on the line in this weekend’s matchup at Dudy Noble Field between arch rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The Rebels (19-14, 2-10 SEC) and Bulldogs (20-14, 3-9) meet for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. The opener will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss' record books have the Bulldogs leading the all-time series 252-213-5. Mississippi State's record book reads 260-208-5 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State is coming off its first SEC series win of the season, having won two of three in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against the Crimson Tide. The Rebels, meanwhile, have yet to notch their first conference series win of 2023.
The last two College World Series champions are fighting to get their seasons back on-track and ensure a trip to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament. Twelve of the league’s 14 teams participate in the tournament, and the two teams with the worst records are left out. The Bulldogs did not make the field last season.
The Rebels are still seeking stability on the mound, as injuries have taken a toll on several key pieces. Sophomore ace Hunter Elliott has not pitched since the season opener — though he could be back next weekend against LSU — and junior reliever Josh Mallitz is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John’s surgery. Sophomore Riley Maddox had Tommy John’s last spring as well but could be back soon, according to Rebels head coach Mike Bianco. Junior outfielder Kemp Alderman — who leads Ole Miss with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs — made his collegiate pitching debut against Alcorn State Wednesday night.
Ole Miss’ starting rotation will remain the same this weekend, Bianco said, with junior Jack Dougherty throwing Friday, junior Xavier Rivas going Saturday and freshman J.T. Quinn getting the ball Sunday.
Sophomore Cole Tolbert and junior Tommy Henninger made their first appearances since Feb. 21 and March 5, respectively, against Alcorn State.
“Just proud of (Tolbert and Henninger). It’s hard when you haven’t been out there for a while,” Bianco said. “And just to hang in there, continue to work, continue to believe in yourself, throwing some hitter vs. pitcher sim games on the side, and just trying to stay sharp. And you can tell that they have.”
Mississippi State features a prolific offense averaging 8.3 runs per game, good for seventh in the SEC and 34th nationally. The Bulldogs are hitting .307 as a team (32nd nationally, fourth in the SEC) and are tied for 14th in college baseball with 59 home runs. Sophomore Hunter Hines leads Mississippi State with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs and is tied for second with a .341 batting average.
The Bulldogs won two of three matchups last season in Oxford before dropping the neutral-site game between the teams at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
Mississippi State’s rotation against Alabama last weekend was junior Cade Smith, freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje — he of switch-pitching fame — and junior Landon Gartman. The Bulldogs have a team ERA of 6.44; the Rebels are at 5.66.
