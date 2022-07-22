Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Ole Miss has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC West this season while Mississippi State was slated to finish sixth. The poll was voted on by participating media at SEC Media Days.
The Rebels (10-3 overall, 6-2 SEC) are coming off the first 10-win regular season in program history and a Sugar Bowl berth. They will replace a number of stars — including quarterback Matt Corral and pass rusher Sam Williams — but reloaded the roster via the transfer portal this offseason. Ole Miss finished second in the division behind Alabama last season.
Mississippi State (7-6, 4-4) returns quarterback Will Rogers, who threw for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the SEC West last year.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC West and the SEC championship. Defending national champion Georgia was picked to win the SEC East. The entire poll is as follows:
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Kentucky
Tennessee
Florida
South Carolina
Missouri
Vanderbilt
The preseason All-SEC teams were also announced. Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was the lone first-team selection from either Mississippi school. The rest of the selections from Ole Miss and Mississippi State are as follows:
Ole Miss
WR Jonathan Mingo, second team
RB Zach Evans, third team
OL Jeremy James, third team
Mississippi State
DB Emmanuel Forbes, second team
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.