SEC field logo

SEC field logo

 AP | File

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ole Miss has been picked to finish fourth in the SEC West this season while Mississippi State was slated to finish sixth. The poll was voted on by participating media at SEC Media Days.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus