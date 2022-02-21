Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels climbed to No. 3 in this week's release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics featured Ole Miss up to No. 3, Mississippi State drops to No. 7 in latest D1Baseball Top 25 By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on TwitterOle Miss is up to No. 3 in this week’s D1Baseball rankings while Mississippi State falls to No. 7. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans Ole Miss opened its season up on a perfect note, sweeping Charleston Southern and moving up from No. 5 in the preseason rankings. The Rebels outscored their opponent 32-6 across the three game slate.Mississippi State took a dip from No. 4 after dropping two of three against Long Beach State — a team that jumped from No. 24 to No. 12 in the poll.MSU’s offense struggled in its opening two games, scoring just three runs, but came to life in the series finale for 12 runs to avoid the sweep.Weather permitting, both teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday.Mississippi State is slated to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff while Ole Miss welcomes in Arkansas State.First pitch times are currently 3 p.m. in Starkville and 4 p.m. in Oxford.This weekend, MSU has a series at Dudy Noble Field against Northern Kentucky while Ole Miss plays host to VCU. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Ole Miss Baseball D1baseball Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters